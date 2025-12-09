The popularity of Gita Press and how it shaped modern Hindutva

To take the case of the status of women, one of the constant bugbears in Kalyan, the misogyny enshrined in heterodox religion has been far from eradicated despite decades of activism for women’s rights. Honour-based violence is part of our lexicon now. In 2011-21, official reports of domestic violence against women in India rose by a staggering 87%. As for child marriage, according to 2019-21 data, 23% of women between the ages of 20-24 were married before the age of 18. The more things change, the more they remain the same.