What to watch this week: Gladiator II, The Day of the Jackal

Paul Mescal wins over the Colosseum, Eddie Redmayne is the Jackal, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published15 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Paul Mescal in the 'Gladiator II'.
Paul Mescal in the ’Gladiator II’.

Gladiator II

In his 80s, Ridley Scott seems to have sped up rather than slowed down. His latest is a sequel to his 2000 smash Gladiator. Paul Mescal takes over from Russell Crowe, and the cast also includes Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Joseph Quinn. Whether the film is a return to the more straight-faced Scott of a few decades ago or in his late irreverent style remains to be seen. (In theatres)

A still from 'The Day of the Jackal'.

The Day of the Jackal

The Day of the Jackal was originally a 1971 Frederick Forsyth novel and then a 1973 film (it was later remade unsuccessfully as a Bruce Willis-starrer). The latest adaptation is a series, with Eddie Redmayne playing the titular assassin. (JioCinema)

A still from 'Bad Sisters'.

Bad Sisters

This darkly comic Irish series returns for a second season. It’s about four sisters banding together to kill their brother-in-law John Paul, who was married to a fifth sister. After John Paul’s sudden death, the sisters face a life insurance investigation, with the story alternating between two timelines: their prior plot to the death and the subsequent probe by a determined insurance agent. Lounge had written of the first season: “(Sharon) Horgan—creator of Catastrophe, Divorce, Pulling and Shining Vale—writes fantastic women with sharp tongues and memorable turns of phrase, and the Garvey sisters are a particularly smashing lot.” (Apple TV+)

Also read: Tyler, the Creator’s artful self-exploration

A still from 'Kanguva'.

Kanguva

The latest epic action Tamil film this year, Kanguva oscillates between two timelines: in the present day and the year 1070. Suriya stars in a double role as a tribal chieftain and a bounty hunter. Directed by Siva, also starring Disha Patani. (In theatres)

