What to watch this week: Gladiator II, The Day of the Jackal

Gladiator II In his 80s, Ridley Scott seems to have sped up rather than slowed down. His latest is a sequel to his 2000 smash Gladiator. Paul Mescal takes over from Russell Crowe, and the cast also includes Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Joseph Quinn. Whether the film is a return to the more straight-faced Scott of a few decades ago or in his late irreverent style remains to be seen. (In theatres)

The Day of the Jackal The Day of the Jackal was originally a 1971 Frederick Forsyth novel and then a 1973 film (it was later remade unsuccessfully as a Bruce Willis-starrer). The latest adaptation is a series, with Eddie Redmayne playing the titular assassin. (JioCinema)

Bad Sisters This darkly comic Irish series returns for a second season. It's about four sisters banding together to kill their brother-in-law John Paul, who was married to a fifth sister. After John Paul's sudden death, the sisters face a life insurance investigation, with the story alternating between two timelines: their prior plot to the death and the subsequent probe by a determined insurance agent. Lounge had written of the first season: "(Sharon) Horgan—creator of Catastrophe, Divorce, Pulling and Shining Vale—writes fantastic women with sharp tongues and memorable turns of phrase, and the Garvey sisters are a particularly smashing lot." (Apple TV+)

