Lounge Loves: Glass jhumkas, the Ferragamo ’Hug’

Glass act

At a recent handmade fair in Bengaluru, I came upon a stall selling the most exquisite flamework glass jewellery. Founded by Kolkata-based Debasmita Ghosh, Aadikara features hand-blown glass moulded into shapes inspired by nature, often in combination with metallic or enamelled pieces. Think a dragonfly earring where the body is made of glass and the wings from metal. Or a pair inspired by the seasonal shiuli or parijat flower. Or bright jewel-toned rings and necklaces shaped like ladybirds, calla lilies and poppy flowers. There are also more ornate jhumkas and chandbalis made of glass. My only concern about these pretty pieces, especially if you are naturally clumsy, is being able to keep them from harm and breakage, but Ghosh assured me that they were sturdier than they looked. One hopes! — Shrabonti Bagchi

Romcom Revival

My all-time favourite romcom era is the late 1990s to early 2000s—there’s something special about the colour grading, humour and casting. Nobody Wants This brings back that magic.This Netflix series revives the classic romcom formula: interesting premise, no clichés, genuine romance, and a comedic meet-cute. Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star as an unlikely pair—a sex-positive podcaster and a charismatic rabbi—navigating love despite their vastly different worlds. The show’s creator, Erin Foster, drew from her own experience in an interfaith relationship and it shows—the characters’ differences are handled with thoughtful sensitivity. The 10-episode series perfectly captures the thrill of meeting someone from a different world and still feeling that spark. The 8.2 IMDb rating sealed the deal for me.  —Ghazal Chengappa

A Hug for everything

I have always been a hobo-tote kinda person. These bags are soft, a bit laidback and yet can complement a formal outfit. All of this went out of the window when I saw the newly launched medium version of the Ferragamo “Hug” in olive green. While being a top handle bag that can fit almost all essentials, Hug is perfect for the 9-5 grind when it’s a crossbody (comes with detachable straps) and can turn into a cute evening party companion if “hugged” underneath the arms. A bit like Birkin, without the waiting list and the heavier price tag. The most attractive part? The Gancini hardware closures that act as the only quiet luxury embellishment. Now the only thing coming between a Hug and me is a few lakhs of rupees. — Pooja Singh

A tea cake with coffee

Warm, fresh tea cakes should be on the list of top 5 comfort foods. The best ones have a touch of homemade nostalgia, complete with a golden brown colour and moist, sponge-y texture. The espresso cinnamon cake from Mumbai café Veronica’s is just that and more. It’s served as a large slice that can be shared by two. The well-balanced flavours make for perfect pairing with tea and works as a dessert. The place is popular as a sandwich spot, but for those with a sweet tooth, the cake beats it all. It’s my favourite item on their menu. Even though I order it regularly, the law of diminishing marginal utility doesn’t apply here. —Jahnabee Borah

