Given how enthusiastically western audiences responded to Godzilla Minus One, you’d think the makers would go out of their way to court them in the sequel. That’s what makes the new character of Kanji Murakami (Min Tanaka) so fascinating. He’s a scientist, a survivor not only of the Ghidorah attack that opens the film but also, we learn later, of the atomic bomb at Hiroshima, which wiped out his family. Murakami joins Noda’s team but is consumed by thoughts of revenge. There’s a remarkable sequence in which he imagines Godzilla wreaking the same havoc on New York that was visited upon Japan. Godzilla was always a nuclear parable, but it’s provocative to think of him being used, even briefly, as a guided missile against a human population.