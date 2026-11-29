The VFX-heavy studio film has reached a stage of arid technical perfection. Everything is so minutely designed that nothing breathes. In my review of Ramayana: Part 1 earlier this month, I lamented the absence of anything that might ground the proceedings in a relatable reality. This applies as readily to Hollywood tentpoles of the last few years. Perhaps this is why scenes like the one above in Godzilla Minus Zero felt so bracing. When everyone’s competing to be dazzlingly otherworldly all the time, a little ordinariness goes a long way.