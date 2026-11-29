Meteorologist Makoto (Masami Nagasawa) is poring over a map, trying to predict storm patterns. Sunlight from a nearby window casts a golden glow on her desk. Naoki Satō’s music shimmers pleasantly. It’s a perfectly ordinary work scene. You wouldn’t know she’s working on a barely credible plan to entrap a three-headed dragon.
Meteorologist Makoto (Masami Nagasawa) is poring over a map, trying to predict storm patterns. Sunlight from a nearby window casts a golden glow on her desk. Naoki Satō’s music shimmers pleasantly. It’s a perfectly ordinary work scene. You wouldn’t know she’s working on a barely credible plan to entrap a three-headed dragon.
The VFX-heavy studio film has reached a stage of arid technical perfection. Everything is so minutely designed that nothing breathes. In my review of Ramayana: Part 1 earlier this month, I lamented the absence of anything that might ground the proceedings in a relatable reality. This applies as readily to Hollywood tentpoles of the last few years. Perhaps this is why scenes like the one above in Godzilla Minus Zero felt so bracing. When everyone’s competing to be dazzlingly otherworldly all the time, a little ordinariness goes a long way.
The VFX-heavy studio film has reached a stage of arid technical perfection. Everything is so minutely designed that nothing breathes. In my review of Ramayana: Part 1 earlier this month, I lamented the absence of anything that might ground the proceedings in a relatable reality. This applies as readily to Hollywood tentpoles of the last few years. Perhaps this is why scenes like the one above in Godzilla Minus Zero felt so bracing. When everyone’s competing to be dazzlingly otherworldly all the time, a little ordinariness goes a long way.
Ordinary might seem a strange word to apply to this film. Takashi Yamazaki’s sequel is mounted on a significantly grander scale than its 2023 predecessor, Godzilla Minus One. There are more expansive set pieces, two kaiju duking it out, and a large portion is filmed for IMAX. Yet, the film anchors its wild flights in everyday moments and motivations. Unlike Legendary’s ongoing English-language franchise, where the people are incidental and all that matters is Godzilla and Kong, Yamazaki resolutely tells a human story against the backdrop of allegorical monsters.
Godzilla Minus Zero opens in 1949, two years after Godzilla’s apparent death in the first film. There’s a new kaiju tearing up cities, who fans of the classic Toho films will recognize immediately as Ghidorah, a dragon-like creature that can shoot electric beams. Scientist Noda (Hidetaka Yoshioka), now head of disaster response, is forced to call upon his friend Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), who was essentially asked in the first film to complete the kamikaze mission he failed at in the war in order to defeat Godzilla. Shikishima is understandably wary of another potential suicide mission, especially since he’s now married to Noriko (Minami Hamabe) and a devoted parent to young Akiko.
Duty and sacrifice are overarching themes in both films, but with a difference. In the first film, Shikishima volunteered for the Godzilla mission in large part to erase the shame of being a kamikaze pilot who survived the war. Though both Japan and its military are assessed in withering terms, his intended sacrifice is still for a larger cause. In Godzilla Minus Zero, Shikishima and Noriko weigh their potential sacrifice—Noda needs their help to summon Godzilla and pit him against Ghidorah—with Akiko rather than Japan in mind.
Given how enthusiastically western audiences responded to Godzilla Minus One, you’d think the makers would go out of their way to court them in the sequel. That’s what makes the new character of Kanji Murakami (Min Tanaka) so fascinating. He’s a scientist, a survivor not only of the Ghidorah attack that opens the film but also, we learn later, of the atomic bomb at Hiroshima, which wiped out his family. Murakami joins Noda’s team but is consumed by thoughts of revenge. There’s a remarkable sequence in which he imagines Godzilla wreaking the same havoc on New York that was visited upon Japan. Godzilla was always a nuclear parable, but it’s provocative to think of him being used, even briefly, as a guided missile against a human population.
An underrated talent in VFX-driven filmmaking is knowing when to stop. With every advance in effects technology, the temptation is to throw more and more at the viewer—but the smarter strategy, as demonstrated by Godzilla Minus Zero, is to pare back enough that the action is lucid and uncluttered. The initial, unsuccessful attempt to take out Ghidorah is a model of clear, persuasive CGI filmmaking: three biplanes and a dragon in a dogfight above the clouds. To drag Ramayana back into the conversation, it doesn’t feel like there’s two dozen things happening at once.
The problem with so many big studio projects now is they’re built on shaky foundations. Young directors are asked to fashion a chaise longue, but few can build a sturdy chair. Yamazaki’s Godzilla films, on the other hand, look and feel solid. This is simple, confident filmmaking. The blocking does what it’s supposed to. The oners serve a purpose. Everything isn’t brown and grey. It’s no surprise to see the references to Spielberg, master of marrying spectacle to fundamentally sound technique (I got goosebumps when Naoki Satō’s score briefly echoed the Close Encounters of the Third Kind theme).
Earlier this week, a new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday dropped. It has a reworking of the ‘assemble’ scene from Endgame with a fresh batch of Marvel superheroes. One by one they appear in a swirling murk that one X user memorably called a “digital fart storm”, the actors all looking in different directions because they were likely shot in separate groups and patched into the same scene. This is the sorry reality of CGI filmmaking today. Godzilla Minus Zero doesn’t quite match the blithe charm of the first film. But in this age of focus group franchise flimsiness, a solidly constructed blockbuster like this can seem like a revelation.
‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ is in theatres.
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