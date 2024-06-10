Lounge Loves: Godzilla, sourdough sandwiches and more

What lies beneath Ever since I read the fascinating The World According to Physics, by Jim Al-Khalili, last year, I’ve become hooked to books on physics and cosmology. And that has led me to another brilliant book, Parallel Worlds by the celebrated theoretical physicist Michio Kaku. Why is it fascinating? Well, the key lies in the rest of the book’s title: The Science of Alternative Universes and Our Future in the Cosmos. Pretty heady stuff, right? The thing is, Kaku is a gifted communicator, and though the subject matter can be dense, he makes it easy to understand, without being overtly simplistic. From quantum computing to string theory, the book is both a physics primer as well as a great resource for those interested in knowing what the future may look like. With actual science this astounding, who needs science fiction! —Bibek Bhattacharya

Which sandwich? She’s authored seven cookbooks and been on the Great British Bakeoff, but embarrassingly, I stumbled upon the work of Chetna Makan only recently. A few days ago, on YouTube and desperate to reacquaint myself with the art of a good office lunch—fast to make but filling, nutritious, not sleep-inducing, and an easy to carry pick-me-up for the middle of a workday—I clicked on a video of a simple paneer sourdough sandwich. That was episode 1 of Between the Slices, a series of videos on sandwich-making—some simple, some nostalgic, some slightly more complex—by the Jabalpur-born, UK-based writer and YouTuber. Makan has done 15 episodes so far. Whether or not I try them all, the videos are binge-worthy sandwich ASMR. —Vangmayi Parakala

Sunday mutton curry One of the measures of good food is recall value—the flavours and the feelings they create find a permanent place in memory. One such dish is the mutton curry at the restaurant Freny's in Bandra, Mumbai, run by Freny Fernandes, who hails from the city's East Indian community. I tried it on Mother's Day last month; and I continue to think about it. The curry is Fernandes' father's recipe and is perfect for Sunday lunches. It's the kind of dish that parents, especially fathers, would labour over on a weekend. They would fuss about selecting the right mutton cuts, grind masala from scratch and stew the meat till it's perfectly tender; while enjoying a beer or two. —Jahnabee Borah