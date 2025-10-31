What to watch this week: ‘Good Boy’, ‘Bugonia’ and more

Bugonia In this absurdist thriller, Emma Stone plays the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, who’s abducted by a conspiracy theorist (Jesse Plemons) and his cousin (Aidan Delbis). This is the fourth collaboration between Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things). It’s an English-language remake of the South Korean film Save the Green Planet! (2003). (In theatres)

A still from 'Good Boy'.

Good Boy Indy, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, and his owner, Todd (Shane Jensen), move into a new home, where an supernatural presence threatens Todd. Indy’s efforts to rescue his owner are the subject of this unusual horror film by Ben Leonberg. (In theatres)

A still from 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Dominic Arun’s film is a buoyant female superhero story, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, that injected life into several genres (if you somehow still don’t know its central secret, watch the film before reading up). Also starring Naslen and Sandy Master. (JioHotstar)

A still from 'Humans in the Loop'.