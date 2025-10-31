What to watch this week: ‘Good Boy’, ‘Bugonia’ and more

Bugonia In this absurdist thriller, Emma Stone plays the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, who’s abducted by a conspiracy theorist (Jesse Plemons) and his cousin (Aidan Delbis). This is the fourth collaboration between Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things). It’s an English-language remake of the South Korean film Save the Green Planet! (2003). (In theatres)

A still from 'Good Boy'.

Good Boy Indy, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, and his owner, Todd (Shane Jensen), move into a new home, where an supernatural presence threatens Todd. Indy’s efforts to rescue his owner are the subject of this unusual horror film by Ben Leonberg. (In theatres)

A still from 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Dominic Arun’s film is a buoyant female superhero story, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, that injected life into several genres (if you somehow still don’t know its central secret, watch the film before reading up). Also starring Naslen and Sandy Master. (JioHotstar)

A still from 'Humans in the Loop'.

Humans in the Loop Set in Jharkhand, Aranya Sahay’s Humans in the Loop (2025) follows Nehma (Sonal Madhushankar), a tribal woman who returns to her ancestral village after a separation. In order to gain custody of her teenage daughter and infant son, Nehma—a college graduate—takes up a job as a data-labeller at a nearby centre, effectively feeding information into systems that power an American tech company. As Nehma delves deeper into the job, she begins to see the limiting worth of her own intelligence. Her American clients don’t define her labour as knowledge, even though the job routinely necessitates her judgement and insight. (Netflix)