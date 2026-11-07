How G.R. Iranna's new show juxtaposes music and art effortlessly

Comprising paintings, sculptures and installations, the artist’s latest body of work is themed around spirituality, nature and the human condition and responds to ideas of creation, destruction, memory and decay. He draws inspiration from Bihar’s cultural legacy and historic sites like Nalanda and Bodh Gaya. Iranna is also inspired by the poetry of Allama Prabhu, a 12th-century Kannada poet, whom he was introduced to during his formative years while studying at an ashram in northern Karnataka. He also grew up on verses by Bhakti saints and other poets who rejected casteism. The title of this show invokes Prabhu’s expression of the word bayalu or emptiness. “Bayalu means endless; it’s not even shunya, it’s becoming the void,” says Iranna. It’s no surprise then that art becomes a spiritual experience for the artist, and his approach to his work is one of “constantly rejecting, selecting, and negotiating”.