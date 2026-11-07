How G.R. Iranna's new show juxtaposes music and art effortlessly

G.R. Iranna’s solo exhibition, Whisperings from Transcending Meadows, all set to take place at the Bihar Museum, comes at an opportune time. Munich-based travel magazine, Worth a Journey, has recently declared the Patna-based art space as one of the top ten museums in the world. Just nine years old, the Bihar Museum has shot past international art spaces such as the Louvre in Paris and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Iranna’s show, presented by Delhi-based Gallery Espace, engages with this backdrop of historical and significant artefacts and objects housed in the state-run museum.
G.R. Iranna’s solo exhibition, Whisperings from Transcending Meadows, all set to take place at the Bihar Museum, comes at an opportune time. Munich-based travel magazine, Worth a Journey, has recently declared the Patna-based art space as one of the top ten museums in the world. Just nine years old, the Bihar Museum has shot past international art spaces such as the Louvre in Paris and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Iranna’s show, presented by Delhi-based Gallery Espace, engages with this backdrop of historical and significant artefacts and objects housed in the state-run museum.
Comprising paintings, sculptures and installations, the artist’s latest body of work is themed around spirituality, nature and the human condition and responds to ideas of creation, destruction, memory and decay. He draws inspiration from Bihar’s cultural legacy and historic sites like Nalanda and Bodh Gaya. Iranna is also inspired by the poetry of Allama Prabhu, a 12th-century Kannada poet, whom he was introduced to during his formative years while studying at an ashram in northern Karnataka. He also grew up on verses by Bhakti saints and other poets who rejected casteism. The title of this show invokes Prabhu’s expression of the word bayalu or emptiness. “Bayalu means endless; it’s not even shunya, it’s becoming the void,” says Iranna. It’s no surprise then that art becomes a spiritual experience for the artist, and his approach to his work is one of “constantly rejecting, selecting, and negotiating”.
Comprising paintings, sculptures and installations, the artist’s latest body of work is themed around spirituality, nature and the human condition and responds to ideas of creation, destruction, memory and decay. He draws inspiration from Bihar’s cultural legacy and historic sites like Nalanda and Bodh Gaya. Iranna is also inspired by the poetry of Allama Prabhu, a 12th-century Kannada poet, whom he was introduced to during his formative years while studying at an ashram in northern Karnataka. He also grew up on verses by Bhakti saints and other poets who rejected casteism. The title of this show invokes Prabhu’s expression of the word bayalu or emptiness. “Bayalu means endless; it’s not even shunya, it’s becoming the void,” says Iranna. It’s no surprise then that art becomes a spiritual experience for the artist, and his approach to his work is one of “constantly rejecting, selecting, and negotiating”.
The latest works are a result of discipline and consistency. Iranna has for decades made it a habit to arrive at his studio daily at 10.30 am and leave only at 9 pm. For him, art is not a “switch on-switch off button”. On the contrary, every artist needs empty moments of nothingness to keep that creativity simmering. That’s why it is not unusual to see Iranna listening to classical music, leafing through his books, pottering around the studio area, doodling and drawing in his sketchbooks even while working on a series of works.
An immersive process
He calls this process riyaaz, or practice. Sketching, for instance, is critical to bringing out the essence, or the ras, of what he is imagining on the large canvas, many of which take anywhere between six months to a year in the making. “When I am scribbling or sketching, all of my thoughts and ideas start to develop. Drawing helps me to hold those thoughts…,” he elaborates.
Juxtaposing music and art comes easily to Iranna, who grew up in Singdi, Bijapur district, close to Dharwad, a significant centre for the development of Hindustani classical music. The artist would listen to classical music on the Dharwad radio station and attend night-long recitals. This enabled him to organically build his artistic career on a strong cultural foundation. Iranna draws interesting parallels with stalwart and one of his favourites, Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur’s alaps, and the layering in his canvases. For him, art like music conveys bhaav or emotions.
Sound is integral to his works such as Vessels of Absence (The Endless Sound), an installation inspired by the bhikshu patra, or traditional begging bowl of Buddhist monks. It’s a meditative experience to walk around tall structures made of these bowls, perfectly balanced, from which the sounds of monks' chants emerge. The bowls for Iranna signify giving up of the ego, while the sound, an abstract form, conveys an immediate sense of relief.
Another highlight from the show includes the installation, Whispers from a Sacred Wall, an assemblage of 2000-plus wooden padukas, which is an extension of his previous work, We Together, shown at the Venice Biennale in 2019. Both iterations are informed by historical and political moments such as the Dandi March. “Directly or indirectly there is always a political message. When you [artists] live in a society, you draw political, cultural, and social references,” he says. “The wall can divide, create boundaries, but it can also be seen as a witness to the happenings around it.” For the artist, the khadau represents not just footwear worn by spiritual gurus but also knowledge and the act of learning.
Additionally, much of his latest work such as Screens from Ethereal Poems reveals burnt marks; once again, this is symbolic of a childhood spent following Shaivite belief in the sacredness of ash and alludes to the impermanence of life.
Iranna, who has been based in Delhi since the 1990s, finds the process of painting big canvases meditative. “I disappear into the work when I’m painting, getting guided by the work, its scale,” he says. Though he likes listening to sitar maestro Shahid Parvez Khan’s music while working, after sometime he feels the need for sound to be switched off. “The silence needs to remain to create something,” says Iranna.
The exhibition can be viewed between 21 November to 4 February at the Temporary Art Gallery, Bihar Museum, Patna.