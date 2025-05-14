‘To Make a Home with You’: A group show that makes space for queer solidarity

23-year-old Garg recently completed a residency at Space Studio Baroda, which is an independent not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting artists and developing creative practices. His practice is rooted in figuration and is often autobiographical. Through his playfully titled paintings, Garg explores ideas of belonging through intimate yet public social settings like restaurants which create spaces for togetherness for him. The compositions, rendered in warm palettes, are framed cinematically to cue emotional drama but in a subtle and playful way. One of the works, Mosquito Bite (2025), is inspired by an actual experience that took place when he was out with his close friends. “It’s a humorous take on how we sometimes refer to love bites as mosquito bites when they are exposed but everyone understands what they actually are," reveals Garg.