An exhibition creates a house of possibilities in Ahmedabad

The exhibition is one of the many contemporary art activities taking place at furtive pace in the city, the most recent being the second edition of the India Art Fair’s EDI+IONS, held in September. MCAA, which opened last month at the current satellite venue, looks at itself as a bridge between the rich legacy of cultural institutions and the current art landscape. While growing up in Ahmedabad, Patel was very aware of culture being deeply embedded in the fabric of the city. “How can one not be, when surrounded by the great modernist architecture that Louis Kahn and Le Corbusier gave to the city. With nation-building at the heart, institutions like the National Institute of Design and CEPT have defined the design discourse,” she says. Patel also feels inspired by the culture of patronage from those who came before her—take, for instance, the Sarabhais, who founded the Calico Museum, which is home to an extensive textile collection. “Over the last decade, the city has been nurturing some fantastic contemporary art galleries such as 079 Stories. Events like Ahmedabad Cultural Week have created opportunities for engagement with high calibre art. It is within this context of a culturally conscious and receptive city that we have seeded the museum,” she adds.