An exhibition creates a house of possibilities in Ahmedabad

The exhibition, I Dwell in Possibility, unfurls like an accordion book, with each work building up momentum for the next one. Bengaluru-based Avinash Veeraraghavan creates dream-like psychic landscapes in Blind Visionary. In this hand-embroidered work with glass beads, sequins and thread on silk organza, nature takes over the built spaces. A large bloom dominates the visual as empty chairs stand by like relics. In one corner, a monk stares into a screen, which features a shadowy silhouette. Veeraraghavan evokes the interiority of the self as he steps away from the urban noise just for a while.
Accompanying Blind Visionary is an audio piece by Delhi-based music archivist and record collector Nishant Mittal, who creates a sonic landscape transcending Indian psychedelia, funk and electronic music. A podium with a selection of books by academic Arjun Jayadev for each artwork completes one chapter in this house of stories on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art Ahmedabad (MCAA), till 1 November. Organised in collaboration with GALLERYSKE, I Dwell in Possibility is a conversation between visual artists like Veeraraghavan, Buddhadev Mukherjee, Dia Mehhta Bhupal, Sudarshan Shetty and Sunil Padwal, and various creative professionals such as Jayadev, Mittal, furniture studio Phantom Hands, landscape architect Aditya Shah and culinary researcher Sheetal Bhatt.
The title of the show borrows from the opening line of an Emily Dickinson poem in which the poet describes a house of possibility. Rhea Maheshwari, director, GALLERYSKE and Aneri D. Patel of MCAA wanted to explore the idea of a shape-shifting space and the poem offered that metaphor. “Dickinson describes a house with all the right parts—windows, doors, chambers, roof—and each one is turned out to open rather than enclose… . It isn’t a house so much as a proposition about what a space can be,” elaborates Maheshwari. That set the tone for the show, which is less about the domestic and more about unexpected encounters and what those moments could reveal.
A layered experience
The curatorial framework results in an interesting viewing experience, containing an element of surprise about not knowing how a space within the exhibition might affect you. Given that art-making does not emerge from a singular source of context—it is shaped by music, literature, observation and life experiences—the show too offers a similar layering of varied influences. “The model of a contemporary art gallery can be restrictive and quite templatised. In an ideal world we would perhaps represent writers, furniture makers and musicians, because that makes for a more expansive and nourishing experience,” adds Maheshwari. “We have always tried to bring those voices into what we do, and this show was a chance to extend that.”
Both Patel and Maheshwari decided to keep the process simple. The artists’ works came first, and each collaborator was asked to respond to it and the space. They didn’t need to directly interpret the work but to answer from their own practice to add another layer of meaning. For each collaborator, the curatorial team put together notes on each artist, their preoccupations and possibilities for forging connections between the practices. “None of them saw the others' responses in advance. That was intentional: we weren't after a coordinated reading of each work, but to see what would accumulate. The responses sit beside each other without resolving into a single meaning,” says Maheshwari.
So, Phantom Hands has curated furniture from its Geoffrey Bawa collection, choosing pieces that invite the act of gathering. Landscape architect Aditya Shah has brought ecology indoors through a botanical response to the works. Sheetal Bhatt, who has spent considerable time documenting the disappearing foodways of Gujarat, particularly focusing on Adivasi households through the book Silent Cuisines, responded with recipes and texts—one in response to each artist.
Her text, in dialogue with Sudarshan Shetty’s practice, which engages with the poetics of impermanence and transition, is particularly relatable. “I returned to my nanihal after more than twenty years. This was the house we came to every holiday, into the loving arms of our Ba, and her kitchen was the happiest room in it. The coal chulas burning at dawn. Smoke finding its way out through the terracotta filigree. The silbatta grinding chutney and masala, and women talking and laughing over the sound of it,” reads the text. It further describes holidays and festivals when 13 children would descend onto the house, with the kitchen becoming a playground for them. Today, however, the kitchen has fallen silent and the smoke is gone, with the space becoming only a playground for memory.
Meanwhile Shah has responded to the space by refuting the idea that a plant in a room can have only one function of being decorative. He looks at different readings in which a plant could be functional or ritualistic as well. “He read Sunil Padwal's work [on cityscapes of Mumbai] as linear and architectural, and answered with Ficus Alii and Rhapis Palm, slender verticals that speak to his architectural fragments,” explains Maheshwari. Around the Phantom Hands daybed, he has created an enclosure of sorts with palms and dracena. The viewer is invited to lie down, allowing for the act to “feel permissible rather than transgressive” within an art space. “A daybed with plants around it, a bolster, books within reach and Shetty's text work on the wall: we hope that encourages viewers to slow down,” she adds.
The exhibition is one of the many contemporary art activities taking place at furtive pace in the city, the most recent being the second edition of the India Art Fair’s EDI+IONS, held in September. MCAA, which opened last month at the current satellite venue, looks at itself as a bridge between the rich legacy of cultural institutions and the current art landscape. While growing up in Ahmedabad, Patel was very aware of culture being deeply embedded in the fabric of the city. “How can one not be, when surrounded by the great modernist architecture that Louis Kahn and Le Corbusier gave to the city. With nation-building at the heart, institutions like the National Institute of Design and CEPT have defined the design discourse,” she says. Patel also feels inspired by the culture of patronage from those who came before her—take, for instance, the Sarabhais, who founded the Calico Museum, which is home to an extensive textile collection. “Over the last decade, the city has been nurturing some fantastic contemporary art galleries such as 079 Stories. Events like Ahmedabad Cultural Week have created opportunities for engagement with high calibre art. It is within this context of a culturally conscious and receptive city that we have seeded the museum,” she adds.