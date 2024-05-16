Artists respond to notions of time and space in the show ‘Liminal Gaps’
Four multidisciplinary artists view culture and identity through the lens of time in the group show, ‘Liminal Gaps’, at the NMACC
The first floor of the Art House at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opens up to a large display of Ayesha Singh’s Hybrid Drawings. The installation is playful—the three-dimensional drawing reimagining the country’s distinctive skyline. Singh is one of the four interdisciplinary and conceptual artists showcasing their works at the show ‘Liminal Gaps’ at the NMACC. The group show, which also includes Raqs Media Collective, Asim Waqif and Afrah Shafiq, has been curated by Mafalda Millies Kahane and Roya Sachs, with executive production by Elizabeth Edelman Sachs from the international creative house TRIADIC.