In Guillermo del Toro’s new film adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, when Dr Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) demonstrates his method for re-animating dead tissue, the assembled noblemen are outraged. “Ungodly", “an abomination", “a crime against God". A bloody torso strapped to a pair of batteries, twitching and sparking like Luigi Galvani’s electrified frog-legs—a monstrous vision. But as is often the case with del Toro’s films, far bigger monstrosities lie within man’s wicked heart. Henrich Harlander (Christoph Waltz), an arms dealer, promises to supply Frankenstein with body parts harvested from corpses during the ongoing Crimean War, which has proven to be quite profitable for Harlander. The irony is clear—the science of cheating death, sponsored by the military-industrial complex. As Harlander puts it, “The tide of war shall deliver its bounty to our shore."

This sequence underlines two recurring themes in del Toro’s filmography. One is authoritarian or war-mongering empires as villains, like the Francisco Franco regime in Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) and The Devil’s Backbone (2001), or a Nazi-Soviet alliance in Hellboy (2004). The second throughline is del Toro’s lifelong obsession with monsters. All his films involve demons, ghosts, fairies and other assorted supernatural creatures, either representing the excesses of empire but just as often, standing in opposition to its conservative values.

Not only do these “monsters" help shape the director’s distinct aesthetic (he’s a master of both practical and computer-generated imagery), they are often far more humanised than del Toro’s human villains. From the start of his career in the early 1990s, the Mexican director has understood that a monster is no more than a semantic vessel for society’s anxieties, insecurities and taboos. In his debut film Cronos (1992), an alchemist is so petrified of death that he makes a machine that turns him into a vampire. In Hellboy: The Golden Army (2008), the Forest God is a gigantic, wrathful ecological deity tossing cars and crushing buildings in a hyper-urban landscape representing climate change.

Marina Warner, an English historian and mythographer, explained the sociological underpinnings of modern-day fictional monsters in her 1994 book Managing Monsters: Six Myths of Our Time: “Millennial turmoil, the disintegration of so many familiar political blocks and the appearance of new national borders, ferocious civil wars, global catastrophes from famine to AIDS, threats of ecological disasters… all these dangers feed fantasies of the monstrous. At the same time, scientific achievements in genetics, reproduction, cosmetic surgery and transplants have raised tough ethical anxieties about the manufacture of new beings."

That last phrase—“the manufacture of new beings"—is evocative of so many del Toro images: the mechanical, tireless Golden Army in Hellboy: The Golden Army, the alchemist’s alabaster second skin in Cronos, and most recently of course, Victor Frankenstein sewing dissonant arms and legs together in a fever dream.

