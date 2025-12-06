Not only do these “monsters" help shape the director’s distinct aesthetic (he’s a master of both practical and computer-generated imagery), they are often far more humanised than del Toro’s human villains. From the start of his career in the early 1990s, the Mexican director has understood that a monster is no more than a semantic vessel for society’s anxieties, insecurities and taboos. In his debut film Cronos (1992), an alchemist is so petrified of death that he makes a machine that turns him into a vampire. In Hellboy: The Golden Army (2008), the Forest God is a gigantic, wrathful ecological deity tossing cars and crushing buildings in a hyper-urban landscape representing climate change.