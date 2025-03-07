‘Of Worlds Within Worlds’: Showing Gulammohammed Sheikh's lifetime of brilliance

The unfolding is not chronological but rather follows a logic of spiritual affinity, the linkages are more thematic than stylistic. Often, the artist seems to be in an internal dialogue with his shifting selves, as times change and his sensibility evolves. Speechless City (1975) and Speaking Street (1981), both cityscapes painted only a few years apart, appear like doppelgangers. The former was a response to the muzzling of free speech during the Emergency, where only dogs and crows are left in a ghost town. In this haunting work, Sheikh mixed Italian-style perspective on the top, while focusing on traditional horizontal representation below, complicating the grammar of his visual idiom. In contrast, he returns to the cacophony of his childhood neighbourhood in Speaking Street, where angels descend from the heavens to lift him up from the roof of the local mosque, while life flows down below. Sheikh removes walls, turning the viewer into a voyeur, giving them slices of domestic drama—violence, love, solitude, conviviality.