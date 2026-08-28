Gulzar's Mumbai: A poet in partnership with the city

“In Delhi, for example, you always had these hand-pumps for the public, for drinking water. Somebody starts the pump and a friend drinks water from the other side. That was daily life. Now in Bombay there were no public drinking fountains or taps where you could go to drink. I never saw that here. But in Bombay, every corner had these Irani hotels, and in those hotels there would be a table with a tray full of glasses. If you were thirsty, you could walk into any Irani hotel, pick up a glass of water, drink it and leave. There was no transaction involved.”