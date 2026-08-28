Gulzar's Mumbai: A poet in partnership with the city

In 1950, Gulzar arrived in Mumbai. The 16-year-old had been put on the Frontier Mail from Delhi with strict instructions not to get off the train before he reached his destination. A day later, he remembers in Aamchi Mumbai, a new volume of poems and stories about the city, destiny deposited him at Bombay Central.
“From that moment on,” he writes, “this city held me by the hand—and became my partner.” It frightened him, admonished him, made him run around in circles, but “it never dropped me from its lap.” He has slept with his head on its shoulder. He has heard “the lullabies of its footpaths.” He has tasted the salt of its sea. “What all has it not given me?” A home, a wife, children, dreams, a livelihood. This book collects the receipts.
Born as Sampooran Singh Kalra in Punjab’s Jhelum district, he hid behind the name “Gulzar” because his father didn’t approve of his being a writer. Starting out as a lyricist for S.D. Burman in the 1960s, he became one of the country’s most eminent poets, authors, lyricists, screenwriters and filmmakers. His shelf boasts of National Film Awards, an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and the Jnanpith Award. The city, it may be safe to say, approves of the writer.
On a rainy afternoon, I sit across from the 92-year-old maestro in his Bandra home, a charming old-world bungalow indifferent to the towers-to-be climbing noisily alongside, through this neighbourhood and every neighbourhood. Calling the city a partner instead of a muse makes the dynamic feel equal. It implies negotiation, disagreement, shared labour, shared credit. A muse is worshipped. A partner can, and will, argue back.
When I ask what the city has demanded from Gulzar, he says it expected only that he should, somehow, record the Mumbai he found, “its culture, its character, so that it would become history.” True, it is perpetually a work in progress, making room for more people, more dreams, a city expanding and heightening, a city as unlikely as it is unforgettable. “Perhaps it expects you to take down its lanes, its buildings, its culture, to preserve them, so that the people who come here to live do not somehow cause this living culture to disappear.”
“Otherwise, what could that city really expect from me?”
It is a deceptively simple answer. What Gulzar has been recording—in this significant volume, and through his career—can rarely be called the city’s greatest hits. He is drawn, microscopically, to the details deep inside of it: a tram conductor recognising a young writer, a glass of water waiting in an Irani café, a man sending a money order to his hometown, a tree being spat on, a bridge changing the time it takes us to cross the sea.
“There is this fluctuating, migrating population which comes here, a very huge one, every day, which comes and goes,” he says. “Aur woh kuchh na kuchh residue ki tarah chhod jaati hai. Kuchh reh jaata hai.” (And some or the other residue is left behind. Something stays behind.)
Something stays behind. That is what Gulzar says he has noted, while I note the exactness and specificity of the word “residue.”
I find it impossible not to think of his 1987 film Ijaazat. Mera kuchh saamaan tumhaare paas pada hai (Some of my things have stayed behind with you).
It is one of Gulzar’s best loved songs. What begins as a request for the return of belongings gradually reveals that the belongings are memories: rain, a letter with a night folded inside it, the remembered details of another body, the fragments of a relationship that cannot actually be packed or posted. A romance is too unwieldy to fit inside an envelope. The song’s radical trick is to turn memory into property, emotion into luggage. It won Gulzar the National Award for Best Lyrics, and it seemed so densely wordy—and even, at first glance, prosaic—that composer R.D. Burman joked that the lyricist might next hand him a newspaper and ask him to compose that.
Mera Kuchh Saamaan turns the detritus of intimacy into poetry. These Mumbai poems and stories sift through the detritus of a city. The residue is the story.
*****
The young Gulzar moved through a literary Bombay. He tells me about attending meetings of the Progressive Writers Association (PWA). It was the famed writers of the time—Sardar Jafri, Sahir Ludhianvi, Rajendra Singh Bedi, Krishan Chandar—who held court and spoke at the meetings, even as the younger, hungrier ones learned simply by being near them, warmed by their fiery rhetoric. Charged and inspired, Gulzar and his young radicals had to find somewhere to put all the arguments they were carrying home.
So they took the tram. A one-anna ticket was good for the day, as long as they didn’t get off. They would board at Khetwadi after the PWA meetings, scramble on to an upper deck, read each other their words, argue about them, travel across the city. One by one the young writers would get off, but the conversation stayed hot. Words, words, words, all the way home.
The city started eavesdropping. Passengers, sitting below, became curious, waiting to know where the words will lead. The meetings would happen every week, and the same commuters would gather to listen in. “You meet the same conductors again and again, and they become so friendly,” Gulzar remembers. The ticket of that time was a single-punch ticket. “I have preserved that single-punch.”
It is difficult to think of a more perfect Gulzar object, a scrap of paper carrying the shared history of a period in Indian storytelling. The Progressive Writers Association is history. The tram is long gone. Yet what Gulzar has held on to is not an abstract account but a highly specific one. Something that has stayed behind.
*****
In Aamchi Mumbai, the city is rarely described from above. It’s always encountered at shoulder height, from a pavement, a bus stop, a railway crossing, the window of a taxicab. I ask Gulzar whether that is an ethical choice as a poet, whether taking a skyline view of a city is less honest?
He corrects me immediately. “Main iske footpath par leta hua hoon, isiliye my view comes from there.” He is not one for the grand theory. “It is not a philosophy saying this is the right one, and that is the wrong one. I have not made any judgement in my writing,” he says emphatically. “I have just preserved the life which I saw here.”