Gulzar's Mumbai: A poet in partnership with the city

“From that moment on,” he writes, “this city held me by the hand—and became my partner.” It frightened him, admonished him, made him run around in circles, but “it never dropped me from its lap.” He has slept with his head on its shoulder. He has heard “the lullabies of its footpaths.” He has tasted the salt of its sea. “What all has it not given me?” A home, a wife, children, dreams, a livelihood. This book collects the receipts.