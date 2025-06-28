‘Gunboy’ review: A bloody good thriller set in the badlands of Maharashtra
Somak Ghoshal 5 min read 28 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Shreyas Rajagopal’s new novel tells a compelling story of gang wars, toxic patriarchy in action, and childhoods blighted by unspeakable violence
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Shreyas Rajagopal, who published his first novel Saltwater (2014) under the moniker of Shrey, has emerged from a decade-long hibernation with his new book, Gunboy. And it’s been worth the wait.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story