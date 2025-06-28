‘Gunboy’ review: A bloody good thriller set in the badlands of Maharashtra

Gunboy remains mesmerising because it gives the reader a ringside view into revenge as seen by a 12-year-old male child. Srilekha, who is also betrayed in other ways than Arvind, is held back by an innately gendered sense of duty, even love, until the very end. At 16, she too is a child, but one who has the demon of patriarchy breathing down her neck, punishing her for “crimes" that are part of every pubescent youth’s coming of age. Arvind isn’t forgiven or protected by his misdeeds either. He has other crosses to bear, such as being born a male child in a society where, people, meaning mostly men, “protest violence with violence and will be put down with violence." In Rannwara, especially, violence is “the language of the state, the language of its people."