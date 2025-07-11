British-Asian writer Gurnaik Johal’s ambitious debut novel Saraswati begins with Satnam (a Punjabi Londoner), one of the novel’s main characters, staring at a well he has just inherited from his dead grandmother at their ancestral Punjab village. Miraculously, the longdried well has suddenly spouted water, a development that the jetlagged Satnam momentarily perceives as “a trick of the light", before acknowledging that he really was staring back at his own face. “But here it was, water: a reflection. He looked down at himself looking up."

By the time you finish the novel, you realise that among other things, this opening salvo is a nifty bit of foreshadowing. For Satnam’s little family well soon becomes the conduit for a Hindu nationalist plot to resurrect the mythical river Saraswati. This water, conjured out of nothingness, functions as the novel’s vanity mirror, used by Johal to reflect the motives and machinations of every single major character on display here. And there is no shortage of major characters, as Satnam discovers the existence of far-flung relatives across the globe, products of a 19th century inter-caste marriage between their ancestors, Sejal and Jugaad (whose story is fleshed out in short flashbacks separating the novel’s longer “real time" chapters, not unlike the “Inset" flashback chapters in Vikram Chandra’s Sacred Games).

There’s Nathu, the asexual Kenyan archaeology professor, Harsimran the Bollywood stunt double, Mussafir, connected to a guerrilla eco-terrorist group upset at the fact that existing rivers are being diverted to the newly anointed “holy river" Saraswati. We also meet Katrina and Jay, a couple who meet on the island of Diego Garcia after a surprise donkey invasion of the runway their plane was supposed to land on.

These characters and the realms that they find themselves traversing, are representative of a very specific, trans-continental 21st century novel practised by the likes of David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas), Hari Kunzru (Transmission), Kim Stanley Robinson (The Ministry for the Future) et al. Saraswati, like the other novels of this subgenre, takes E.M. Forster’s “only connect!" exhortation from Howards End to its logical endpoint—in these novels, connections and collisions (economic, cultural, moral) are both form and content. Every single event in these novels, basically, is an echo of an earlier mistake, an earlier loss, an earlier era. Johal’s novel emulates these in its narrative structure.

Saraswati’s ensemble cast of Sejal and Jugaad’s descendants, too, are drawn to the mythical river in ways that spell out their semantic purpose in the plot—the archaeologist “excavates" both his own and the river’s past, the journalist connects the dots in Sejal’s family tree only to forge meaningful connections of her own along the way, and so on. This is a structurally efficient way to construct a novel.

Johal is clearly a gifted writer, and one of his obvious strengths is the clear-eyed exploration of “old world" vs “new world" economies. In the novel, after the prime minister, Narayan Indra, declares the Saraswati river to be the site of an ancient Hindu civilisation, a new and bustling market for dug-up “Saraswatian" artefacts opens up, for example. “A large market had emerged around the buying and selling of ancient artefacts, and it was his team’s job to date and register each find, determining its authenticity and, where possible, its providence, before it was sold on. The work meant that our apartment building was supplied with extra security: many traders would stand to lose a lot of money if your father’s team deemed their finds inauthentic. Others were angry that the team was authenticating too many items, driving the market price down."

There’s so much going on in the passage above—the surveillance state, mercantile mischief, the economic opportunism that inevitably follows chest-thumping political speeches. Johal deserves credit for stringing together these hefty, idea-dense passages that tackle everything from the auditory landscape of the Punjabi language to the vagaries of the caste system to the growing anti-immigration movement spreading across much of the Western world. Johal is also very good at depicting contemporary online registers—the voice note that Satnam uses to break up with his London girlfriend is pitch-perfect, for example. However, this gleeful ventriloquist’s act becomes a weakness when it comes to the character of Indra and his cohorts. They come off as repetitive and somewhat cartoonish in their speech patterns.

Part of the problem is that we only ever engage with Indra when one of the other characters is watching a speech on TV. And the speeches are utterly consumed by the idea of the Saraswati and by extension, the glorious Hindu civilisation of the past. In Johal’s rendering, Indra is high on his own supply, so to speak. “The earth is not so solid as it looks; we feel you rushing, we feel you with each unstable step. Come before us, great mother, mother of all rivers, and let us flow with thee. Praise Bharati! Praise Mahavidya! Praise Mahavani! Arya, Brahmi. Praise Bijagarbha, Veenapani! Oh, Sarada, Vageshwari. Sing for Gayatri, for Satarupa, she who has seven forms."

Don’t get me wrong, the passage cited above works at a superficial comedic level. But the problem with Saraswati’s Hindutva depiction is that we seldom see beyond the satire and the symbolism. When we’re with any of Satnam’s ensemble cast of relatives, we’re shown motivations, provocations, vulnerabilities; the stuff of inner lives. But with Indra or any of his very vocal followers, Johal restricts himself to PR-speak—campaign speeches, news channel debates, etc.

The novel’s concluding act of violence aside, there is hardly any depiction of the ravages of majoritarian politics. When Charlie Chaplin’s Hitler analogue Adenoid Hynkel bounces a comically large globe off his backside in The Great Dictator (1940), folks laughed because physical comedy does not require footnotes. But as Chaplin himself noted in his memoir decades later, had he known of the full scale of the Holocaust’s devastation back in 1940, he would have either abandoned the scene or made it very differently. Because of these discordant notes, Saraswati is neither an unqualified success nor a bad novel per se. The novel’s depiction of majoritarian politics is what I would call a “noble failure"—it mistakes the warm-up act for the concert itself and there’s no shame in that, especially for a novelist not yet 30 years of age. I am quite sure that Gurnaik Johal will write a transcendentally good novel someday. Saraswati, however, doesn’t quite have the substance to back up its stylistic brilliance.

Aditya Mani Jha is a Delhi-based writer.

