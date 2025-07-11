The novel’s concluding act of violence aside, there is hardly any depiction of the ravages of majoritarian politics. When Charlie Chaplin’s Hitler analogue Adenoid Hynkel bounces a comically large globe off his backside in The Great Dictator (1940), folks laughed because physical comedy does not require footnotes. But as Chaplin himself noted in his memoir decades later, had he known of the full scale of the Holocaust’s devastation back in 1940, he would have either abandoned the scene or made it very differently. Because of these discordant notes, Saraswati is neither an unqualified success nor a bad novel per se. The novel’s depiction of majoritarian politics is what I would call a “noble failure"—it mistakes the warm-up act for the concert itself and there’s no shame in that, especially for a novelist not yet 30 years of age. I am quite sure that Gurnaik Johal will write a transcendentally good novel someday. Saraswati, however, doesn’t quite have the substance to back up its stylistic brilliance.