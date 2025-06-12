‘Hacks’ review: One of the best comedies about comedy
The fourth season of ‘Hacks’ is a rousing return to form, with clever cameos and a new urgency
An immaculate first episode is a thing of rare beauty. It’s uncommon to see a series emerge fully formed, with a voice, a vibe, originality and self-awareness. Even the most loved shows usually can only establish an original premise or protagonists in the first episode, growing into a world over time and seasons. Therefore I remember how delighted I was with the first episode of Hacks back in 2021, compelled to write about the show in this column even when it wasn’t then streaming in India (all four seasons can now be found on JioHotstar, mercifully).