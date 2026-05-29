In its final season, ‘Hacks’ takes on Artificial Intelligence

Deborah is initially flattered, even fascinated, by the possibilities. “If you’re good, you can’t be replaced,” she tells Ava, just like many chatbot-addicted users today who are sure that they — and they alone — aren’t being taken for a ride. It is, however, once the techpreneur hardsells her on how good the chatbot will eventually become — so good that Deborah herself may use it instead of stumbling around for the right punchline — that he goes too far. Like Martel, Deborah is confounded by the suggestion of using something pre-created to be creative. The uncertainty of the stumbling around is the creative process, she explains, indignantly. The best jokes are only good jokes because they’ve been bad jokes first.