In its final season, ‘Hacks’ takes on Artificial Intelligence

In a recent interview that I loved, the podcaster David Perrell asked the novelist Yann Martel whether he has ever used AI in order to write. “Why would I?”, Martel counters, rightly bewildered. The novelist then lays out the ultimate analogy for a writer using a chatbot to ‘help’ them write: “It would be like hiring someone to have sex for you.” This is the most elegant of knockout punches, one that clearly establishes both the artistic desire to write — to struggle while finding their own unique way forward — as well as the joy of the writing process itself. Writing is the best part of writing.
The final season of Hacks wrapped up this week, and this new season — streaming in India on JioHotstar — comes with a manifesto: the show takes on Artificial Intelligence with disdain. Both of the protagonists struggle with it. The young comedy writer Ava is inherently distrustful of AI, decrying its ecological and social decay, specifying “no AI” when using Google/Siri. (She is also hit by a self-driving car.) The veteran comedian Deborah Vance, however, is curious about a tech-bro who suggests how his chat-boy can help to punch up a bridesmaid’s speech with Deborah’s own distinctive voice.
Deborah is initially flattered, even fascinated, by the possibilities. “If you’re good, you can’t be replaced,” she tells Ava, just like many chatbot-addicted users today who are sure that they — and they alone — aren’t being taken for a ride. It is, however, once the techpreneur hardsells her on how good the chatbot will eventually become — so good that Deborah herself may use it instead of stumbling around for the right punchline — that he goes too far. Like Martel, Deborah is confounded by the suggestion of using something pre-created to be creative. The uncertainty of the stumbling around is the creative process, she explains, indignantly. The best jokes are only good jokes because they’ve been bad jokes first.
There is an evolution to a joke, from an idea to a punchline to the right rhythm to that ineffable improvisatory flourish that can only be added in once an audience has laughed or not. It’s a work of art but also of craft, of constant sharpening and rewriting.
To that end I wonder how many drafts of jokes are written, episode after episode, season after season, by Hacks creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, to keep their material so sharp and so insightful. Coming on the heels of a great season 4 where Deborah became (as is only possible in fiction, it appears) the first woman to be the number one late night TV host in the US, season 5 has her shunted from the job, contractually unable to perform, and grappling with the idea of her legacy, whatever it may be.