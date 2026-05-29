In its final season, ‘Hacks’ takes on Artificial Intelligence

In a recent interview that I loved, the podcaster David Perrell asked the novelist Yann Martel whether he has ever used AI in order to write. “Why would I?”, Martel counters, rightly bewildered. The novelist then lays out the ultimate analogy for a writer using a chatbot to ‘help’ them write: “It would be like hiring someone to have sex for you.” This is the most elegant of knockout punches, one that clearly establishes both the artistic desire to write — to struggle while finding their own unique way forward — as well as the joy of the writing process itself. Writing is the best part of writing.