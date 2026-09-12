‘Haiwaan’ review: Priyadarshan thriller feels like an eternity

Early in the film, a violent boor is harassing his ex, Naina (Shriya Pilgaonkar), at the building entrance, and is sent on his way by Shyam. An hour an a half later, this man reappears as a cop and tries to beat a confession out of Shyam, who's somehow become a prime murder suspect. Meanwhile, Naina is dragged in to give false testimony in order to save her petty thief brother. It all culminates in Shyam taking out half a dozen cops with his wrestling skills. So many wasted scenes, so many subplots and needless characters, for a bit of action no one will remember next week. Commercial cinema in this country needs a runtime intervention. We’re resigned to terrible films and terribly long films, but there should be some protection against long terrible films.