To become a part of a historic moment

Steam rose from enormous karahis on the pavement. The surge of euphoria began to ebb and his heart contracted with a sharp spasm. He had no right to partake in their jubilation. They had all worked towards it: They had marched in the streets, spoken on stage, written in the press, argued in the courts. He had hidden and cowered and lied. He thought back to his time in the hills when he had witnessed Gorkhaland protestors demanding a separate state. They would block all traffic to and from the hills. Children in pristine school uniforms would sit on railway tracks in neat columns. Women wearing thick cardigans over their saris would brave the cold for hours as they stood in town with their placards. He had learned a little about their grievances—the lack of respect for their language and culture, the neglect suffered by their hill towns—and he admired their tenacity in acting for their cause. He had a cause too—he knew he could have several—but protest would mean making himself identifiable. His preference had always been to stay in the dark.