Indian spirits are the monsters of choice this Halloween

Plenty of partygoers are still happily global. Mahek Chacha, 26, a management trainee in Mumbai, went to three parties last year as Lois Lane, Misa Amane from Death Note and Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen. As Misa, she carried a notebook and asked everyone who recognized her wanted to write in it. “I had people writing names of their exes, coworkers and bosses,” she says. Her Indian pick, for the year she makes the switch, is Tripti Dimri’s chudail from Bulbbul. For her own party night, Anamika is going as the nurse from Silent Hill, because the costume was easy to arrange.