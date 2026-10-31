Indian spirits are the monsters of choice this Halloween

In Lucknow, Anamika Saini is shaping a pair of pointed ears out of clay. A bone neckpiece, also of clay, sits drying beside them. The 23-year-old optometry student and content creator is crafting a Bengali witch for her Instagram followers; the look will cost her ₹300-400 and the better part of an evening. “It takes 4-5 hours to create one look, shoot it, remove it and clean up the mess,” she says. “After that, I have to bathe.”