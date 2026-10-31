Indian spirits are the monsters of choice this Halloween

In Lucknow, Anamika Saini is shaping a pair of pointed ears out of clay. A bone neckpiece, also of clay, sits drying beside them. The 23-year-old optometry student and content creator is crafting a Bengali witch for her Instagram followers; the look will cost her ₹300-400 and the better part of an evening. “It takes 4-5 hours to create one look, shoot it, remove it and clean up the mess,” she says. “After that, I have to bathe.”
In Lucknow, Anamika Saini is shaping a pair of pointed ears out of clay. A bone neckpiece, also of clay, sits drying beside them. The 23-year-old optometry student and content creator is crafting a Bengali witch for her Instagram followers; the look will cost her ₹300-400 and the better part of an evening. “It takes 4-5 hours to create one look, shoot it, remove it and clean up the mess,” she says. “After that, I have to bathe.”
The witch has a name: the Shakchunni. In Bengali folklore, she is the ghost of a married woman who died before her husband, still in her red-and-white sari, conch-shell bangles and sindoor, forever longing for the life she lost. This October, she is trending on Instagram. “Navratri was on, so everyone was creating Bengali eye make-up looks. October is also Halloween month, so people mixed the two trends,” she says.
The witch has a name: the Shakchunni. In Bengali folklore, she is the ghost of a married woman who died before her husband, still in her red-and-white sari, conch-shell bangles and sindoor, forever longing for the life she lost. This October, she is trending on Instagram. “Navratri was on, so everyone was creating Bengali eye make-up looks. October is also Halloween month, so people mixed the two trends,” she says.
The winners at HorrorCon India, held every year in Delhi since 2024, chart the rise in popularity of “horror” characters from Indian folklore. In 2024, the Horror Cosplay Competition winners went to someone dressed as Pennywise (from the Stephen King novel it) and another as a character from manga series Death Note. In 2025, a Sar Kata from Stree took it. This year’s edition, at the Okhla NSIC Grounds, is from 31 October-1 November.
“We have so many fascinating characters in our own folklore,” says Delhi-based make-up artist Deepika, 28. She recently came across Shakchunni on Pinterest and has been looking into the folklore behind her.
Mumbai sports bar owner Maria Fernandes, 38, says Stree, Munjya and Tumbbad’s Hastar have won over a crowd that once related more to Hollywood horror. “The outfit is very desi and easy to replicate, since sarees, jewellery and similar accessories are generally available in most households,” she says of Stree.
HorrorCon drew around 5,000 people in 2024 and nearly 20,000 in 2025. Its founders, Divay Agarwal and Raman Bhalla, believe the pull of local ghosts lies in where they come from. “These stories didn’t originate on a streaming platform. They were part of our childhood,” they say. Vampires stay in the mix for the horror community, they add. “They can dress up as a vampire one day and Manjulika the next,” says Agarwal, who is also host of Khooni Monday on YouTube.
Sandesh Shenoy, 48, proprietor of Bengaluru’s Bollywood Crypt, traces the line back further. Doordarshan’s Vikram Aur Betaal made the vetaal, a blood-sucking living corpse, famous among 1980s children, and the Zee Horror Show made the chudail (the restless spirit of a woman who died in childbirth) a household name. “Movies like Stree and some TV serials have brought these creatures back into the mainstream in a more light-hearted way,” he says.
Sukriti YJ, 35, writer-producer at Unibrow Stories, found her way into the world of horror through Blaft’s compendium Ghosts, Monsters and Demons of India. What struck her was their purpose. “Woman not having a baby? Man suffering stomach ache? Child behaving rudely? Ah, a ghost must be possessing or haunting them,” she says. “In the absence of scientific or medical answers, ghosts were used to explain what was going wrong.”
This year she planned a reel as Maharashtra’s Hadal Bhoot, a long-haired ghost in a green sari who died in childbirth and now haunts towns as a threat that pregnant women are told to fear. “As a 35-year-old woman who doesn’t want kids, I was both aware of the politics behind this story, and aware of the wry humour of someone like me dressing as a Hadal Bhoot,” she says. “There’s a lot of space for play and subversion here, as long as we’re also mindful of the origins of these tales.”
Many of these spirits, the Shakchunni and chudail among them, are women wronged in life. “These creatures have always had a rebellious streak,” says Sandesh. “Young women see them as powerful symbolism against society’s norms and social evils.”
Maria agrees. “They represent women standing up for themselves and fighting against what is wrong.”
The folklore turn is real, though uneven. Prof Meha Jayaswal, associate dean, fashion communication and styling at Pearl Academy, follows the characters her students propose each Halloween. In Delhi, Indian horror shows up as strongly as global pop. Mumbai still leans towards Wednesday Addams, Cruella and Samara Morgan. In Bengaluru, Indian characters barely appear, so the faculty kept “fusion” as this year’s brief, with students reworking the chudail and other folklore figures for a scary house on campus.
Her getup for Manjulika starts with a red or maroon silk sari with a gold border, heavy jewellery, ghungroos (ankle bells), alta (red dye) on the hands and feet and a bold bindi. “The horror comes from what happens around that,” she says. “The hair is let loose and wild, the kajal (kohl) is heavier and smudged, and the eyes do the work.”
Sneha Yadav, fashion consultant, brand and image strategist and NIFT alumna, sees the same appetite for a personal spin among teenagers, college students and young professionals. “They seek a recognisable character in the costume, but at the same time with an individual element in it,” she says. Her suggestion is a familiar saree or lehenga paired with theatrical make-up, an unusual hairstyle and odd accessories.
Plenty of partygoers are still happily global. Mahek Chacha, 26, a management trainee in Mumbai, went to three parties last year as Lois Lane, Misa Amane from Death Note and Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen. As Misa, she carried a notebook and asked everyone who recognized her wanted to write in it. “I had people writing names of their exes, coworkers and bosses,” she says. Her Indian pick, for the year she makes the switch, is Tripti Dimri’s chudail from Bulbbul. For her own party night, Anamika is going as the nurse from Silent Hill, because the costume was easy to arrange.
Sandesh would like to see the Nagas, the serpent gods of his native South Canara who guard water bodies and wealth. Sukriti, who is building a state-wise list of every ghost in the Blaft book, finds the richest seams in Odisha, Assam and the Northeast. Her costume picks include Jhunjharji, a headless Rajput warrior who kept fighting through every battle, and Dhan Kundra, a small ghoul who hides in pots and does you favours if you feed it snacks.
She does not worry that costumes cheapen the stories. “What sells, survives,” she says. “Today, every Indian kid knows about Marvel superheroes, but not everyone knows their own folklore’s ghosts.”
Anjali Kochhar is an independent journalist.