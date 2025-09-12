A new ‘Hamlet’ serves up revenge, grief and Kathak in London
Aneil Karia’s 'Hamlet', starring Riz Ahmed, reimagines Shakespeare through a South Asian lens, merging classical text with cultural memory
There are obvious parallels to be drawn between the works of Shakespeare and India’s own literary canon. Themes of family obligation, betrayal, love, revenge and sacrifice have defined much of our storytelling for centuries, from Mahabharat to Mirza Sahiba, so it’s no wonder that Bollywood adaptations of the Bard’s work have been so successful in the past (most notably Vishal Bhardwaj’s trilogy).