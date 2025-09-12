A new ‘Hamlet’ serves up revenge, grief and Kathak in London

There are obvious parallels to be drawn between the works of Shakespeare and India’s own literary canon. Themes of family obligation, betrayal, love, revenge and sacrifice have defined much of our storytelling for centuries, from Mahabharat to Mirza Sahiba, so it’s no wonder that Bollywood adaptations of the Bard’s work have been so successful in the past (most notably Vishal Bhardwaj’s trilogy).

It’s what helped both Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia, the actor and director, respectively, behind this year’s Hamlet, feel connected to a genre of literature they’d once assumed to be exclusionary. Encouraged by one of his school teachers, Ahmed read the play for the first time at the age of 16 and was surprised by how much he connected to it.

Also Read | Why monochrome dressing rules red carpet fashion

“I thought ‘this is exactly the kind of thing that doesn’t belong to me and I don’t belong in’ but then I read it and I found myself in it," explains Ahmed at the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on 5 September. “A lot of the story points in Hamlet were a part of my lived experience as a British Asian. You can’t marry Ophelia, she’s from the wrong family. Your father’s ghost has turned up and he’s pissed—a lot of the Brown people in the audience know what I’m talking about. And there’s actually a cultural tradition of marrying your sister-in-law if your brother dies, to protect the children. So there were a lot of things that made me see myself in a new way and I would like to help people see this play in a new way."

Their modern-day adaptation is set in London, with a wealthy and powerful Indian family standing in for the royal court of Denmark. Karia’s version doesn’t lean too much into the South Asian milieu, apart from the styling and a smattering of dialogue in Hindi. But there’s one scene, about halfway through the film, where the Indian cultural context is allowed to inform—and transform—the material into something haunting and electric. It’s the pivotal play-within-a-play scene by which Hamlet deduces Claudius’s guilt over the King’s murder, interpreted here as a Kathak dance at Claudius and Gertrude’s wedding.

It’s an inspired creative choice that also feels perfectly at home in this Indian-Shakespearean crossover. Historically, Kathak dancers were known as wandering bards due to the dance form’s capacity for storytelling through intricate body movements and micro facial expressions. Karia has long had an interest in choreography and felt the wedding offered the perfect opportunity to stage a big choreographed dance piece as the plot’s crucial “mousetrap", inviting renowned Bangladeshi-British dancer and choreographer Akram Khan to craft it.

“The brief for Akram was, I want to turn the dream wedding into a nightmare. And it was such a thrilling experience to work with him, to be in rehearsals and watch him (work). I’ll never forget it," says Karia in an interview to Lounge. “The lead dancer, Subhash, is absolutely amazing. He had never acted before, but it just goes to show how much performance and expressiveness is involved in Kathak dancing. In many ways, that performance steals the show, and he’s not saying anything—he has no lines. It’s just so powerful and intense how he’s using his expressions, and it was such fun to shoot."

This is Ahmed and Karia’s second collaboration following their 2020 Oscar-winning short film, The Long Goodbye, about British South Asians being targeted by right-wing militias in the suburbs of London. The short has a sense of urgency and terror that also runs through Hamlet, which eschews some of the play’s subplots and minor characters in favour of remaining locked into Hamlet’s perspective, painting a visceral psychological portrait of a man’s unravelling. The streamlined cast of characters that remain are Gertrude (played by a marvellous Sheeba Chaddha), Claudius (Art Malik), Polonius (Timothy Spall), Laertes (Joe Alwyn) and Ophelia (Morfydd Clark).

Ahmed is exceptional in the titular role, his physical expressiveness enough to communicate his inner turmoil at times when the formal language of the original text is hard to follow. His frenetic movements can’t mask his wounded eyes, conveying the mixture of grief and anger he’s subsumed by. Karia’s direction brings the audience into Hamlet’s state of mind, with a hand-held camera following him closely through every tortured outburst and solitary moment of reflection.

The challenge with adapting any beloved work is how to make it feel truly your own and imbue it with a unique energy or perspective. For Ahmed, who had just become a father at the time of filming, the play’s themes of masculinity, fatherhood and loss resonated deeply, and he allowed for that personal experience to seep into the work.

“So many people have performed this role," reflects Ahmed on taking on the iconic character. “I’ve seen so many different productions of it. It’s quite unusual as an actor to play a role you’ve seen so many people brilliantly play. So the invitation, in a way, is to bring more of yourself to it than ever before."

Pahull Bains is a freelance film critic and culture writer based in Toronto.