A new ‘Hamlet’ serves up revenge, grief and Kathak in London

“I thought ‘this is exactly the kind of thing that doesn’t belong to me and I don’t belong in’ but then I read it and I found myself in it," explains Ahmed at the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on 5 September. “A lot of the story points in Hamlet were a part of my lived experience as a British Asian. You can’t marry Ophelia, she’s from the wrong family. Your father’s ghost has turned up and he’s pissed—a lot of the Brown people in the audience know what I’m talking about. And there’s actually a cultural tradition of marrying your sister-in-law if your brother dies, to protect the children. So there were a lot of things that made me see myself in a new way and I would like to help people see this play in a new way."