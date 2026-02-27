What to watch this week: ‘Hamnet’, ‘Blossoms Shanghai’ and more

Hamnet This 2025 film is based on the novel of the same name Maggie O'Farrell, about William Shakespeare and his wife, Anne Hathaway, coming to terms with the death of their son, Hamnet. Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal star. Directed by Chloé Zhao, who also co-writes with O'Farrell. (In theatres)

The Bluff Priyanka Chopra plays a mother trying to escape her past as a pirate in this gritty swashbuckler. Karl Urban co-stars as her nemesis. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, and also featuring Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. (Amazon Prime)

Blossoms Shanghai Wong Kar-Wai’s long-gestating series is finally streaming. The Hong Kong director of In the Mood for Love and Chungking Express helms this 30-epsiode series set in the Shanghai of the 1990s. It stars Hu Ge, Ma Yili, Tiffany Tang and Xin Zhilei. (MUBI)

