What to watch this week: ‘Hamnet’, ‘Blossoms Shanghai’ and more

Hamnet This 2025 film is based on the novel of the same name Maggie O'Farrell, about William Shakespeare and his wife, Anne Hathaway, coming to terms with the death of their son, Hamnet. Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal star. Directed by Chloé Zhao, who also co-writes with O'Farrell. (In theatres)

A scene from 'The Bluff'.

The Bluff Priyanka Chopra plays a mother trying to escape her past as a pirate in this gritty swashbuckler. Karl Urban co-stars as her nemesis. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, and also featuring Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. (Amazon Prime)

A scene from 'Blossoms Shanghai'.

Blossoms Shanghai Wong Kar-Wai’s long-gestating series is finally streaming. The Hong Kong director of In the Mood for Love and Chungking Express helms this 30-epsiode series set in the Shanghai of the 1990s. It stars Hu Ge, Ma Yili, Tiffany Tang and Xin Zhilei. (MUBI)

A scene from 'The Secret Agent'.

The Secret Agent Brazil’s entry to the Oscars this year is The Secret Agent, which is nominated for Best Picture, Actor, Casting and International Feature. Wagner Moura plays a former professor trying to escape persecution by the military dictatorship in Brazil in the 1970s. Directed by the versatile Kleber Mendonça Filho (Neighbourhood Sounds, Bacurau). (In theatres)