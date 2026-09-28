Lounge Loves: ‘Light and Thread’, unorthodox pizza toppings and more

A New Slice Brined raw mango, pickled banana peppers, pandan oil, coriander root and toasted coconut—these sound more like ingredients from an experimental South-East Asian pantry than a pizzeria menu. Yet at Bengaluru’s Pizza No Cap , unorthodox toppings are the whole point. I tried No Cap’s Rooted in Greens pie loaded with fried potato chips, orange-glazed fennel, confit garlic, basil pesto, Parmesan, and spinach. The messy presentation almost put me off, but the first bite was equal parts satisfying and different.They offer several flavoured side butters for dipping, pairing the crusts, I picked the yuzu chilli butter. I washed it down with a guava, hibiscus, and salted condensed milk drink. They also have pork and lamb pies built around gongura, toum, and other interesting ingredients.

—Ghazal Chengappa Winging It A few months ago, I told a friend that I had suddenly become curious about birds. I was promptly added to an Instagram group of birders. It is the most active group I’m part of, which also means I am spectacularly bad at keeping up with it. I’ve now made a habit of going there once a fortnight to watch all the reels at once. It feels like watching a little bird documentary, with short episodes I can play one after another. For 15 minutes straight, I learn about the guttural call of the male great hornbill, a recording of a black-and-yellow broadbill that sounds like a washing machine whirling through its final cycle, or the common poorwill, a rare bird known to escape winters by hibernating. It takes me back to the days of watching NatGeo as a kid.

—Shephali Bhatt

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Second Skin Maternity wear might be a necessity, but maternity pants can be skipped. Speaking from experience, high-rise, cotton trousers or pyjamas—even for those who had a C-section—are far more comfortable. I bought several cotton pyjamas before and after my delivery. My only ask was comfort and it seemed like the most elusive creature. Then I discovered a pair of “meditation pants” from Fabindia. Except for meditation, I have worn them for everything—to the park, my child’s playschool, parties. The hem has frayed, it’s done its time, and it’s time for another pair. In the age of quick fashion and short product life-cycles, my fear is they will be discontinued.

—Jahnabee Borah Delicate Beauty Korean writer Han Kang’s Light and Thread, her first book since she won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2024, is a thing of delicate beauty. This slim collection of memoirs, poems and diary entries come in a cosy hardback, fit to be carried around inside a large pocket, and interspersed with black and white photographs. The pieces are whimsical, from reflections on her process as a writer to her struggles to keep her garden alive against tiny predators. She gives us glimpses into questions that have shaped her work, such as whether it is possible to be human and reject violence. Apart from the acuity of her thinking, the reader admires her keen awareness of the passing of seasons, nature’s unfailing rhythm, and invisible battles that decide survival or decline of species. A perfect volume to dip in and out of.

— Somak Ghoshal

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