Why handmade is the new luxury

If a designer is willing to share the benefits of high-selling prices with makers down the chain, everyone wins. For those who prefer to deal directly and pay right into the pocket of makers, platforms like Hundred Hands are perfect. If you’re in the market for new glassware, plates, mats, artwork or pretty much any category besides heavy furniture, you’re likely to find a maker at this fair. Many of the artisans I met were happy to take on commissions and dispatch work from their home towns to wherever it was required. Which brings me to that question of accessibility and how we buy things. Buying something from a craftsperson may take slightly more time, may even have imperfections, but it is likely to be more economical and certainly more special.