Hanif Kureishi's ‘Shattered’: A difficult patient’s notes on recovery
SummaryHanif Kureishi’s engrossing memoir of recovering from a devastating accident dovetails into a handbook of writing advice and more
On 26 December 2022, Boxing Day, British-Asian writer Hanif Kureishi, who is now 69, had a devastating fall while holidaying in Rome with his partner, Isabella d’Amico. The accident left him severely paralysed, forcing him to move between hospitals, rehab centres and care homes in Italy and Britain for over a year, before he could return to his home in London.
Soon after his first hospitalisation, Kureishi began sending daily dispatches into the internet, chronicling his days from what the late Susan Sontag had called “the kingdom of the sick". Since he was unable to use his hands, Kureishi’s words were typed up by his partner or one of his three sons, and eventually sent out as a popular newsletter from the blogging platform Substack.