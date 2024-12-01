Hanif Kureishi's ‘Shattered’: A difficult patient’s notes on recovery

This confessional, no-holds-barred tone, alternating between miserable pain and caustic humour, keeps the reader hooked to the narrative like a voyeur. One wonders, though, what it must have been like for Kureishi’s family to record his candid thoughts on drugs, sex (including “an orgy" in Amsterdam), politics, writing, and psychoanalysis—day-in, day-out—for months. Perhaps it’s not a coincidence that the writer keeps returning to Gregor Samsa, the protagonist of the German writer Franz Kafka’s masterpiece, The Metamorphosis, who turns into a monstrous vermin one day. If, initially, Samsa evokes the pity and sympathy of his family, soon he begins to get on their nerves, becoming a liability for his parents and sisters, in whose hands he meets his cruel end.