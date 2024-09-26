Hanif Kureshi (1982-2024): Bringing art out into the open

Hendrick ECB, a German street artist, worked with Indian muralist Anpu on the piece. “The scale of the project was so huge that it required the tallest industrial crane available in India to complete it," states a piece on Google Art and Culture. A little later, Kureshi would create his typography-led mural ‘Chaar Diwari’, based on a poem by one of the inmates of Tihar Jail, New Delhi. The challenge was to get street art acknowledged as a legitimate visual art form and for it not to be seen as vandalism. In 2013, Bahl and Kureshi approached Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, New Delhi, where Robin Mallick—then-programme director (South Asia)—decided to fund the festival. “Many people used to come to our office with proposals, but these guys were meticulous in their approach. Hanif had a brilliant, artistic mind while Arjun knew the business well," says Mallick.