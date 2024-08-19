Lounge Loves: ‘Big Dawgs’, Girish Karnad and more

The sound of rain A money plant curling upwards from a glass bottle, which is tied to the window grille with a coir rope. Through the window, you catch a glimpse of a yellow cotton sari and freshly washed clothes drying in the garden. And then it starts to pour. Set on the eve of the Bangladesh liberation war of 1971, Zahidur Rahim Anjan’s 2014 film Meghmallar is drenched in rain. An adaption of Akhteruzzaman Elias’s short story The Raincoat, it is about a college teacher who is arrested after an army camp is attacked. The dialogue is minimal, the acting amateurish at times, but the film is beautifully framed by cinematographer Sudhir Palsane: shots of the lush countryside, a door opening to blinding rain, and then stillness, as it is closed. Streaming on Hoichoi, the film seems from another time. It’s a rousing moment when the protagonist shouts “Joy Bangla". —Nipa Charagi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Daredevil rap Rapper Sooraj Cherukat grew up in Houston, Texas, but his breakthrough video was shot in his home state of Kerala, at the Great Indian Maruty Circus in Malappuram. Big Dawgs has Cherukat—who raps as Hanumankind—inside the “well of death", a large barrel-shaped structure along whose walls stunt vehicles zip at high speeds. Hanumankind is later seen in one of the cars himself, hanging out of the window. It’s an exhilarating video, one that’s amassed 2.8 million views. “We shot it all in a day," Hanumankind told Rolling Stone. “It’s such a physically demanding shoot, I couldn’t do it two days in a row.... By the ninth or tenth time that I was in that car, I was projectile vomiting." —Uday Bhatia

Memories of Paris Let's admit it. A lot of us are having an Olympics hangover. Like any other big sporting event, the Paris Olympics has left everyone with visual memories, starting with the official poster for the Games, which shows a fantasy city with the French capital's monuments, symbols of France, various competition venues and different sports and key figures. Created by French illustrator Ugo Gattoni, the poster for the Paralympic Games is also full of similar pomp and colour. According to the Olympics website, both posters were created using a diptych design to bring together Olympism and Paralympism. The layered photos from different events at the Games, created by Getty photographer Hector Vivas, add to the visual magic from Paris. — Nitin Sreedhar

The stories of a polyglot For those who visit Ranga Shankara in Bengaluru, Girish Karnad, one of India’s best playwrights, lives on in the recorded introduction that welcomes viewers attending a play. On Instagram, you’ll find memories of Karnad alive on the account, @worldofgirishkarnad. Curated by Harismita with Karnad’s son, journalist Raghu Karnad, and Kannada film and theatre person, K.M. Chaitanya overseeing it, the handle is a delightful archive of the polyglot’s plays, working style and interviews . The posts I’ve greedily consumed, however, are those that reveal the crackling friendships and collaborations Karnad had with brilliant minds like filmmaker Shyam Benegal and theatre director Satyadev Dubey. The page serves like a portal to the 1970s and 1980s when India’s art and cultural scene throbbed with original thinkers. — Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran