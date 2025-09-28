‘Happenstance’: Showcasing artist Boshudhara Mukherjee’s meditative tapestries

“When I start the work, the weaving is instinctively loose or tight based on my prevalent mood. This forms the foundation for the work which gets cre ated thereon," reveals Boshudhara. Beyond the physical effects of gravity, they also thus become an echo of the emotional ebbs and flows of her personal journey. In Trousseau (2024), the largest of all the works on show, this has interesting repercussions for the work, leaving some parts airy and mesh-like, while other parts remain dense and layered. The cotton-wick braids provide relief in thick white patches in contrast to the netting and the crochet-motifs. The treble crochet patterns she deploys in this as well as her other works resemble animal cell junctions, and like the latter, provide structure and stability to the work while allowing room for flexibility. Together, along with sections she has created by recycling older woven canvas works, they create intriguing tapestries of colour and texture that both draw you in for a closer look and nudge you to step back at the same time.