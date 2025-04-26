A brilliant animated series satirises Muslim life in post 9/11 America

It’s easy to forget that 9/11 was really just a Tuesday. The first episode of Ramy Youssef’s brilliant and nutty new animated series #1 Happy Family USA (streaming on Prime Video) is set on 10 September 2001. Two girls decide that the next day is the best possible day to come out of the closet, since one of them knew she was gay since she was 9 and the other since she was 11. What, they reason, could be a better day than 9/11?