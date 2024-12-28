Searching for home Gallery Exhibit 320’s show Unhoming: Fragile Belonging showcases the works of 11 artists, including Zarina Hashmi, Nilima Sheikh, B.V. Suresh, Praneet Soi, Martand Khosla, Remen Chopra, W. Van Der Vaart and Vikrant Bhise. A response to the Gaza crisis and other instances of forced migration, the paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures, and installations explore the realities of displacement, oppression, and suffering. In her curatorial note, art critic Deeksha Nath writes that the show seeks to unpack the layered meanings of home and how its absence redefines the human experience. At Exhibit 320, F-320, Old M B Road, Lado Sarai, New Delhi, till 9 January, 10.30am-6.30pm (Sundays closed).

Cover art of Peter Cat Recording Company's album 'BETA'

On a high note Indie band Peter Cat Recording Co. released their album BETA in August this year. The album, described by the band as “a painting of the living and the lived”, and which has been well received by critics and fans, comes five years after their last album, Bismillah. The band has been on a whirlwind tour, Good Luck Beta ’24, performing live across North America, the UK, Europe and India. The tour culminates over the weekend in India with the band doing back-to-back gigs in Bengaluru and Kolkata. At Terraform, Papanahalli, Bengaluru, 28 December, 6pm; at Hashtag, Chowringee Road, Kolkata, 29 December, 8pm. Tickets on Insider.

Sunburn 2024 will be held in Dhargalim, Goa.

Sun, sea and dance music Grammy Award-winner Skrillex and South Korea’s famous DJ Peggy Gou, known for her distinct blend of house and techno, will headline electronic dance music festival, Sunburn 2024 . The lineup will also feature Alesso, KSHMR and ARGY. At Dhargalim, Goa, 28-30 December, timings may vary. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

Vocalist Vivek Anand

An evening of quiet melodies Vocalist Vivek Anand will present khayal, thumri, bhajans, qawwali and ghazals at ‘Woven Prayers: A Qawwali and Khayal Concert’. The artist will be joined by Anutsh Degharia on tabla and Shrinivas Acharya on harmonium. At Artisans’, VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, on 31 December, 11.30am. For details, visit artisanscentre.com.

Food, fun and music blend at Sheraton Grand Bangalore's new year's eve festivites.

Welcome 2-