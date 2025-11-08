‘Haq’ review: Film on the Shah Bano case dances around a thorny issue

There are implications to Gautam playing Bano that transcend what is, in isolation, an impassioned performance. In Uri (2019), a film about the 2016 cross-border strikes by the Indian military, and Article 370 (2024), about the revocation of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir, she played a RAW agent and an NIA agent respectively. Both films (one directed by her husband, Aditya Dhar, the other written by him) are laudatory of the central BJP leadership to a level indistinguishable from propaganda. A Uniform Civil Code has been a longstanding demand of the RSS. Haq may not be anyone’s idea of a hard-right film. But I imagine it’ll be the first of several in coming years to address the code.