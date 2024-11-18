Hello User
New on Shelves: Murakami's latest novel, Mohinder Amarnath's biography and more

New on Shelves: Murakami's latest novel, Mohinder Amarnath's biography and more

Team Lounge

Magical realism, a collection of poems, a Korean drama to put on your reading list this week

Front covers of the books.

A new novel by Haruki Murakami is headline material in the world of literary fiction—so what if it sounds like a mishmash of his earlier books? The best-selling Japanese phenomenon returns with a love story that straddles fantasy and fiction. Throw a “dream library" into the mix, and what you get is a standard fare Murakami adventure, where nothing is what it seems. The City and its Uncertain Walls, by Haruki Murakami, Penguin Random House, 464 pages, 1,399

This new collection of poems by Jeet Thayil marks the writer’s return from his self-avowed exile from poetry, declared in his book, These Errors Are Correct (2008). The intervening 16 years since his last book that won the Sahitya Akademi Award have given Thayil a fresh lease of life as an acclaimed novelist, an experience that seems to have left its mark on his comeback volume as a poet. I’ll Have It Here: Poems, by Jeet Thayil, HarperCollins, 104 pages, 599

If you are excited about The Trunk, a Korean drama premiering on Netflix later this month, you may want to pick up the novel of the same name, written by Kim Ryeo-ryeong, on which the plot is based. Noh In Ji, who works as a temporary spouse, takes on an assignment as “wife" to music producer Han Jeong Won, but their lives are disrupted by the discovery of a mysterious trunk. The Trunk, by Kim Ryeo-ryeong, Penguin Random House, 265 pages, 699

Indian batsman Mohinder Amarnath, who was dubbed “comeback king" for his ability to bounce back from failure, was one of the most gifted players of pace. In a candid memoir, co-written with his brother, he revisits the challenges, controversies and key turning points in a career that remains enviable and elusive to even the most talented players of the game. Fearless: A Memoir, by Mohinder Amarnath with Rajender Amarnath, HarperCollins, 464 pages, 799

