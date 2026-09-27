‘Heart of the Beast’ review: Pitt and dog film finds beauty in companionship

There are movies that make you jump out of your seat, and then there are movies that make you sit very still, your shoulders slowly tightening, waiting for something terrible to happen. Heart of the Beast belongs to the latter category. Brad Pitt leads this affecting survival drama in which the bond between a retired soldier and his service dog becomes the heart of the story.
There are movies that make you jump out of your seat, and then there are movies that make you sit very still, your shoulders slowly tightening, waiting for something terrible to happen. Heart of the Beast belongs to the latter category. Brad Pitt leads this affecting survival drama in which the bond between a retired soldier and his service dog becomes the heart of the story.
Director David Ayer’s film is remarkably spare. There is very little dialogue, few characters and, for long stretches, just Brad Pitt and Odin, a German Shepherd, navigating an unforgiving wilderness. Yet the film rarely feels empty. Its silences become part of the storytelling, allowing the landscape, the sounds of the forest, Jared Michael Fry’s evocative score and the two central performances to carry the weight.
Director David Ayer’s film is remarkably spare. There is very little dialogue, few characters and, for long stretches, just Brad Pitt and Odin, a German Shepherd, navigating an unforgiving wilderness. Yet the film rarely feels empty. Its silences become part of the storytelling, allowing the landscape, the sounds of the forest, Jared Michael Fry’s evocative score and the two central performances to carry the weight.
Pitt plays James Belmont, a retired Army Special Forces veteran still haunted by the trauma of his military service. Odin is his former military working dog, also a veteran and also carrying his own scars, including a prosthetic leg. The film doesn’t turn Odin’s disability into a gimmick or easy sentimentality. He is watchful, fiercely loyal and loving.
Heart of the Beast begins quietly, with James and Odin on an off-grid camping trip, enjoying a rare period of peace away from the world. Their easy companionship is established without much dialogue; they know each other’s rhythms, and the tranquillity of the setting gives the impression that this is exactly where James wants to be. Then a plane crash abruptly changes everything, leaving them stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness with 58 miles between them and civilisation.
What follows is a gruelling trek through a landscape that is beautiful, vast and entirely indifferent to their survival. Bears, wolves, brutal weather, injuries, exhaustion and the unknown turn the journey into a test of physical and psychological endurance.
Survival here is not about spectacular heroics. James’s training gives him the skills to improvise, but even those are tested by the wilderness. Sometimes, all you can do is put one foot in front of the other and refuse to leave the other behind. It is in these moments that the film’s emotional tug takes hold. You begin to worry for both man and dog, to feel each setback almost physically, and to hope that they will make it out together.
Pitt’s performance is remarkably restrained, conveying James’s exhaustion, fear and vulnerability through his physicality, expressions and silences. So much of his inner life remains unspoken that a look, a gesture or the way he reaches for Odin can say more than dialogue.
Their bond is moving precisely because it is never sentimentalised. These are two veterans who have been trained to depend on each other, and that trust becomes a matter of life and death. The film makes your heart lurch for them, not simply because you want them to survive, but because you want each to carry the other through.
Through Odin, we also understand the larger role of military working dogs who serve alongside soldiers in extraordinarily dangerous circumstances and whose relationships with their handlers can endure long after active service ends.
Ayer, working from Cameron Alexander’s screenplay, gets considerable mileage out of the film’s limitations. With so few characters and so little dialogue, the film has to communicate through movement, landscape, sound and rhythm. Much of the photography was shot on New Zealand’s South Island, which convincingly stands in for the Alaskan wilderness. Mauro Fiore’s cinematography makes the landscape both magnificent and menacing. The same vastness that gives James and Odin a sense of freedom also makes them feel small, exposed and vulnerable.
Dody Dorn’s editing maintains the tension without turning every encounter into an action set-piece. The film allows the journey to unfold at the pace of survival: one obstacle dealt with before the next arrives. And then there is Fry’s music, which deserves particular credit. In a film in which conversation is sparse, the score does some of the emotional heavy lifting. It knows when to heighten the sense of danger and when to simply sit beneath a quiet moment between James and Odin.
The supporting appearances by J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe are well judged, giving the film brief respite and windows into the world beyond James and Odin.
Pitt, who has spent much of his career carrying films through charisma, is at his most effective here when he strips that away. Odin, meanwhile, is never reduced to a cute sidekick. He is a character with his own responses, emotions and agency.
There are moments when Heart of the Beast comes close to the familiar conventions of the survival genre, and some of its threats are more predictable than others. But the film’s sincerity is difficult to resist. As the journey progresses, you find yourself anticipating the next dramatic turn, hoping for the emotional release the film has been quietly building towards.
Without giving that away, suffice to say that what stays with you is not the mechanics of the survival story. It is the simple, deeply affecting idea at its centre: that sometimes the thing keeping us alive is another living being who depends on us as completely as we depend on them, and that the two of them might, in the process, begin to heal together.
In a film about trauma, endurance and the difficult business of returning to life after service, Heart of the Beast finds something beautiful in companionship. It asks very little of its audience—just patience, attention and perhaps a soft spot for dogs.
‘Heart of the Beast’ is in theatres.
Udita Jhunjhunwala writes about cinema, art and contemporary culture.