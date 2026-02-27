‘Heated Rivalry’: The sexiest show on TV

Some people fit. Literally.

There is a lot to be said for romance and longing and poetic sighs, but there are times when bodies know better than hearts and minds. Some are meant to go together, clicking into place like long lost pieces of a jigsaw, completing each other carnally and instantly and completely. The television sensation Heated Rivalry—streaming in India on Lionsgate Play, available through Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video—features two protagonists who, while facing off on different teams in the unsubtle sport of ice hockey, are indeed sculpted for each other.

Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov are star players, the kind of rookies who get noticed at the same time and are fated to spend their life competing for alternating trophies, duelling to the death over tournaments and brand endorsements. Hollander, calm and efficient and square, has some Federer in him while Rozanov, naturally charismatic and erratic, has a Nadal flavour. It’s a fascinating question: what if two elite athletes who gave it their all on the field were playing hard off it as well?

That may sound like fanfiction, but it isn’t far-fetched. Those who are muscular, for instance, get off on muscles, and here we have two supremely fit men drawn, inexorably, to each other’s… talents. Few men have openly come out as gay in high-intensity professional sport, but the prospect of a locker-room romance is all too evident because of setting and circumstance and testosterone. That what-if hypothetical powers the initial appeal of Heated Rivalry, by Letterkenny creator Jacob Tierney and based on the best selling Game Changers series of books by Rachel Reid.

The series accomplishes something remarkable: this is a supremely horny and erotic series that is, somehow, also so much about tiny gestures and touched fingers and swoon-worthy love, like in the most chaste of K-dramas. The young men in Heated Rivalry know what to do with their bodies, but are less sure about handling their feelings. They’re stupid and randy and reckless and… we’ve all been there. Even if we’ve never played video games with ourselves on the cover.

Everyone assumes Hollander and Rozanov hate each other. This made me wonder about how most rivalry in sport is an artificial construct. F1 drivers laugh at how the Netflix series Drive to Survive exaggerates their interactions to depict petty hostility, and we know Indians and Pakistanis enjoy playing cricket together, regardless of what our cricket board might say. Are we, as fans, baying for too much blood?

Hudson Williams plays the Japanese-Canadian Shane Hollander as vanilla and vulnerable in each breath, and is equal parts self-conscious and smug when he’s doing a photoshoot and a creative director is touching up his pecs. Hollander is a less demonstrative character but, in the way that he gapes at his rival’s body and at his texts, how he gulps and breathes uneasy, the actor provides an earnest softness. Connor Storrie is wildly dynamic as Ilya Rozanov, arrogant and flamboyant and full of himself, his curly-haired energy a mix of Alex from A Clockwork Orange and “Psycho Sid” from 1990s wrestling. He’s the edge. Storrie makes the Russian electrifying and precarious, a secret primed to explode.

One of the things Heated Rivalry does so satisfyingly is that while exploring dramatic conflicts and peril, it doesn’t let its own characters act in disappointing ways. Every woman on the show, for instance, from Shane’s mother to Ilya’s best friend to a movie star who gets kidnapped in most of her movies, is an impassioned hockey fan who knows the sport intimately. This allows tournament play and on-ice highlights to drive time forward without breaking up the action. The texts — Shane and Ilya text each other as “Jane” and “Lily”— are the real scoreboard.

The writing is as sharp as it is tender. “You look pretty,” says Ilya, at a photoshoot. “You’re wearing make-up too,” retorts Shane. “Yeah, but I don’t look pretty,” insists Ilya, inaccurately. Shane talks about a YouTube rabbit-hole of videos where unlikely animals end up becoming friends, while Ilya’s outgoing message says “Hi, I’m Ilya, I will never listen to your voicemail.” When Shane wonders how Ilya’s English got so good, he says “I read the New Yorker now,” before calling that a boring thing to do.

When I started watching this six-episode romance, I was reminded of Luca Guadagnino’s superb Challengers (Prime Video)—with the competitive heat and the David Fincher-esque soundtrack—and obvious parallels can be drawn with the lovers and fathers from Guadagnino’s achingly romantic Call Me by Your Name (Netflix), but as the love story in Heated Rivalry deepened, as these athletes texted each other across tournaments, typing the words “we didn’t even kiss” and then deleting them, I was strongly reminded of the push-pull yearning of Normal People, another magnificent romance about young lovers, also streaming on Lionsgate Play.

Now, though, I’m thinking of a Baroque statue from 1621. Look up The Abduction of Proserpina by Gian Lorenzo Bernini, and see how Pluto’s hand clamps around Proserpina’s thigh with such insistence that the stone itself seems to wince. It swells gently around each fingertip, as if marble had, for one instant, decided to be skin. Heated Rivalry, featuring bodies carved like Greco-Roman statues, is both hard and soft at once, a highly tactile series that leans into the sexiness of snuggling. I know people who are watching the show over and over again, and I see the appeal. It’s like staring at a painting for hours. A portrait of two lads on fire.

Streaming tip of the week: Normal People, based on a novel by Sally Rooney, is an exceptional romance, a series for the ages. Streaming on Lionsgate Play, it depicts two lovers from different backgrounds—Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones—stumbling in and out of love. A superlative series.

