‘Heeramandi’ review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series suffocates from good taste
This Netflix series about courtesans in 1940s Lahore has a relentlessly beautiful surface and a hollow interior
The reigning madam of Heeramandi, Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala), has come to her rival’s house to gloat. Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha) had intended the evening to be her nath utrai—a debut mujra for Lahore’s elite. But Mallikajaan has outmaneuvered her, staging another performance that the nawabs couldn’t refuse. Now she taunts Fareedan: “There is some distance between defeat and victory. You won’t be able to walk it." The younger woman gets up and walks to Mallikajaan—barefoot, over shards of broken glass. “Your hem has drops of my mother’s blood"—a whole other story—“and mine too now", she says. “This is Mallikajaan’s veil," the madam spits back. “Its thirst won’t be quenched by so little."