What to watch this week: ‘He-man and the Masters of the Universe’, ‘México 86’

He-man and the Masters of the Universe This reboot of the muscley 1980s action figure franchise is surprisingly light-footed and sweet. Nicholas Galitzine brings a ditzy charm to the titular role, and there’s support from Idris Elba and Camila Mendes, with Jared Leto as the evil Skeletor. (In theatres)

Advertisement

A still from 'Teach You a Lesson'.

Teach You a Lesson In this South Korean action series, a new government agency is given the licence to use physical and psychological force to deal with delinquent students. Starring Kim Mu-yeol, Lee Sung-min and Jin Ki-joo. (Netflix)

A still from 'México 86'.

Advertisement

México 86 A fictional retelling of one bureaucrat’s determination to win Mexico the bid to host the 1986 World Cup. Gabriel Ripstein’s film stars Gabriel Luna (Andor). (Netflix)

A still from 'Father Mother Sister Brother'.

Father Mother Sister Brother This anthology film by Jim Jarmusch looks at three fractured families in three different countries. The ensemble includes Adam Driver, Tom Waits, Charlotte Rampling, Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps and Indya Moore. The film premiered at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, where it won the Golden Lion. As always, Jarmusch has excellent taste in collaborators: the cinematography is by Frederick Elmes and Yorick Le Saux, and the score by British-German musician Anika. (MUBI)

Advertisement

Also Read | 25 ice creams to help you forget the summer heat