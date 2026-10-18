What remakes of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘High and Low’ gain and lose

As much a police procedural as an incisive investigation into the measure of a human being, Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low (1963) is bookended by scenes of conversation. At the outset, several board members argue that the shoes they manufacture should be stylish but ultimately flimsy, needing to be replaced more frequently so that the company’s sales increase. Only principled executive Kingo Gondo (Toshiro Mifune, in his penultimate collaboration with filmmaker Akira Kurosawa) pushes back. These ideas of projected image versus actual substance, the moral compromises that wealth-building demands and public accountability return with renewed resonance when Gondo later receives word that his son has been kidnapped and is being held for ransom. His desperation gives way to relief and then warring impulses when he realises the extortionist mistakenly abducted his chauffeur’s son instead. The ransom demand, however, remains unchanged.
Does Gondo, who has just mortgaged his home in a bid to buy controlling shares in the firm, still pay the exorbitant sum, knowing it would decimate his finances and his family’s future? If he pays the kidnappers, he’ll not only be saddled with debt but also forced out of the company. Funding the takeover, however, would risk widespread outrage upon the public discovering that the true cost was a child’s life, sinking the firm anyway.
There’s a clear American influence on High and Low—the 1963 Japanese thriller is based on a 1959 Ed McBain novel, King’s Ransom, and the boys’ swapped outlaw-and-sheriff costumes lead to the kidnapping mixup—but its socioeconomic inequalities exist everywhere. Easily transplanted to any setting, the film has lent itself to several remakes, the latest of which is the Ben Affleck-directed thriller Animals, streaming on Netflix. Shedding Kurosawa’s precise, genre-shifting three-act structure for adaptations intent on being “of the moment” has, however, proved tricky.
As High and Low moves from a tense chamber drama to a police procedural, the action gradually shifts from Gondo’s air-conditioned hilltop mansion, which looks down on the rest of Yokohama, to the sweltering tenements below (these contrasts emphasise the film’s Japanese title, Tengoku to Jigoku, translating to ‘Heaven and Hell’). The meticulously pieced-together investigation, in which leads are narrowed down by an alchemy of expertise and elimination, leads the police to a slum packed with sickly, dazed addicts. This film’s use of real-estate location as a signifier of class recurs in South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning Parasite (2019), which contrasts one family’s hilltop home, first with another’s cramped semi-basement flat, then with its own secret underground bunker.
In High and Low, class divisions appear even within a family unit—if Gondo’s wife (Kyōko Kagawa) urges him to pay the ransom at the risk of bankrupting themselves, he surmises it’s only because she, having been born into wealth, has no idea what actual poverty entails. The “high and low” of the film’s title doesn’t only signify financial status or geographical setting, however, but also character arcs. Once Gondo decides to pay up, he retrieves his old toolkit and assists the cops in sewing a tracking device into the briefcase. Once poised to reach the pinnacle of his industry, the master craftsman has reverted to his humble shoemaker origins.
It’s only during the final scene that Gondo and his tormentor are level, separated by a prison screen. Sentenced to death, the impoverished Ginjiro Takeuchi (Tsutomu Yamazaki) reveals that it was the inescapable sight of Gondo’s mansion—a piercing reminder of his own deprivation—that drove him to the crime. Income inequalities fuel desperate measures even in the fictional Gotham City of Matt Reeves’s The Batman (2022), which features a similar prison-set confrontation between the wealthy protagonist (Robert Pattinson) and his adversary (Paul Dano), whose hatred of the elite likewise stems from his destitute upbringing.
A similar scene recurs towards the end of Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest (2025), which swaps Kurosawa’s postwar-Tokyo setting for modern-day New York City. But a far more arresting take on it occurs just 15 minutes earlier, with music producer David King (Denzel Washington) challenging hostile rapper Yung Felon (A$AP Rocky) to a rap battle across the clear glass of a recording studio. For a film that inherits much from its predecessor, Highest 2 Lowest is aptly preoccupied with the idea of inheritance itself, and its protagonist reckons with the legacy he’s leaving behind. If King attempts to regain shareholder control of his record label, rectifying his past mistakes, Yung blames the executive for denying him the future he envisioned. He was never able to get a meeting with King, and he relishes in the ransom call being the only time he’s got the mogul’s full attention.
Highest 2 Lowest plays out as a cover version by Spike Lee of Kurosawa’s—its high-stakes train journey is staged here inside a subway crammed with rowdy, chanting baseball fans and intercut with the vibrant Puerto Rican Day Parade at the site of the ransom drop-off—but it also incorporates contemporary concerns of AI’s encroachment on the arts, cancel culture and viral fame. As King, once dubbed the “best ears in the business” repeatedly fails to capitalise on new artists and trends, it’s easy to imagine Lee, 69, now four decades into his career, himself questioning how a filmmaker stays relevant in an ever-changing cinematic landscape.
The 1977 Hindi remake, Inkaar, moves from a Mumbai industrialist’s luxurious apartment towards the grimy hideouts around China Creek marsh and ends up in the jungle. This is 1970s era of telegrams, bulky rotary telephones and tape recorders. Director Raj N. Sippy knows how to twist the knife: shoe company executive Haridas Choudhry (Shreeram Lagoo) gets the call not out of the blue as in the other films but while his anniversary party’s in full swing. He’s framed alone and in another room, the sole recipient of bad news in a houseful of people having a good time. Casting Amjad Khan as the antagonist just two years after Sholay (1975) meant that Sippy could trust the audience to instantly recognise the actor through voice alone. The provocation of the film’s title, however, remains unearned: Haridas’s refusal to pay the ransom is swiftly recanted.
If class divisions formed the cornerstone of the original film, Inkaar sidesteps them by granting the villain a motive born out of a personal vendetta. Though otherwise largely adhering to Kurosawa’s classic, this is High and Low reimagined with split-diopter shots, bar brawls and romantic beachside flashbacks. A protracted climactic fight sequence ends with the fleeing kidnapper shot through the head, after which his car crashes and explodes. In keeping with the spirit of 1970s Hindi films such as Zanjeer (1973), which saw the cop as an agent of vengeance rather than a law-abiding professional, Sippy trades the simple elegance of Kurosawa’s closing discussion for blunt force.
Animals is yet another uncredited High and Low adaptation—director Ben Affleck told Entertainment Weekly he’d never even seen it—and it does away with Kurosawa’s middle-act investigation entirely, skipping to an Inkaar-like concluding showdown instead. This iteration does, however, dig deeper into the chasm between private persona and public image, as Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball (Affleck) crafts a squeaky clean profile even as his home life is fractured by infidelities, both financial and physical. His go-to cliché about his campaign being spurred by the desire to help people is tested by the kidnapping, which differs from other versions by not only having the hostage be unfamiliar to him (it’s his nanny’s boyfriend’s son) but also an undocumented immigrant. Campaign optics weigh on Mark as much as his conscience: the boy is Latino, the specific demographic he’s been unsuccessfully courting so far.
Animals’ superfluous ideas of race, immigrant rights and the fallout of well-intended political policies fall by the wayside entirely as it speeds towards a climactic shootout, in which the kidnappers are killed and all incriminating evidence tying Mark to their deaths destroyed. Unlike the other films, however, in which the protagonists are brought low, having to start over but discovering the contentment of a downsized life nonetheless, Mark is set on an ascending trajectory. Spinning the story into a major political win by framing himself as a hero who saved a child, the new mayor now aims for the presidency. Animals might stray from Kurosawa’s vision, but through Mark’s calibrated deployment of the lesser-privileged as mere political props, it unintentionally becomes the most damning indictment of the wealthy class yet.
Gayle Sequeira is a Mumbai-based writer.