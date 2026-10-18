What remakes of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘High and Low’ gain and lose

Animals is yet another uncredited High and Low adaptation—director Ben Affleck told Entertainment Weekly he’d never even seen it—and it does away with Kurosawa’s middle-act investigation entirely, skipping to an Inkaar-like concluding showdown instead. This iteration does, however, dig deeper into the chasm between private persona and public image, as Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball (Affleck) crafts a squeaky clean profile even as his home life is fractured by infidelities, both financial and physical. His go-to cliché about his campaign being spurred by the desire to help people is tested by the kidnapping, which differs from other versions by not only having the hostage be unfamiliar to him (it’s his nanny’s boyfriend’s son) but also an undocumented immigrant. Campaign optics weigh on Mark as much as his conscience: the boy is Latino, the specific demographic he’s been unsuccessfully courting so far.